EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
healthcareguys.com
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease
Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation: Cannabis and other drugs linked to increased AFib risk
An observational study found associations between methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis use and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to non-users, the researchers’ analysis shows that the substances were individually associated with an increased risk of developing AFib after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors. Cannabis use was linked to a 35%...
labroots.com
Why is the Risk of Alzheimer's Higher in Women?
Women tend to get Alzheimer's disease at a significantly higher rate than men; in the US, about two-thirds of people with the neurodegenerative disorder are women. Why that happens has been unclear. Women tend to live longer lives than men, which could be one explanation. However, women do not get non-Alzheimer's dementia at higher rates than men. There are some other theories too. For example, women also get autoimmune diseases more often than men, which may causing more aberrant plaques to form in the female brain. Genetic factors may also be involved.
MedicalXpress
Blinding eye disease strongly associated with serious forms of cardiovascular disease
Patients with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, are also highly likely to have either underlying heart damage from heart failure and heart attacks, or advanced heart valve disease, or carotid artery disease associated with certain types of strokes, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s disease may be detected earlier with PET scans, study finds
In a recent study, researchers investigated whether it’s possible to predict cognitive decline based on the presence of amyloid and tau proteins in the brain. They found that the presence of both amyloid and tau proteins in the brain of cognitively healthy individuals is linked to short-term cognitive decline.
Early-Onset Dementia Explained
Although people typically are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over 65, about 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's are younger than that, according to the Mayo Clinic. This rare form of the disease can develop in people as young as 30. About 11% of people with early-onset Alzheimer's have one of three genetic mutations passed through family history. Alzheimer's is a specific brain disease and is the most common form of dementia (via Alzheimer's Association).
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying patients who had a body mass index...
KTBS
AHA News: Fatty Liver Disease May Increase Heart Failure Risk
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease,...
Dear Doctor: Are there generic versions of medications for patients with atrial fibrillation?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is taking Eliquis for atrial fibrillation (AFib). The cost is going up, and there is no generic brand for Eliquis. Looking at drug websites, I have found other drugs that are anticoagulants: Xarelto, heparin and warfarin are a few. Is there a generic brand you would recommend that we can ask his doctor about to see if they will let him take that instead? -- C.A.
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
