New Orleans, LA

Pallets with purpose was a good bet for fun in Covington

The Northshore Food Bank’s “Pallets With Purpose” event celebrated with the theme “A Night in Vegas” at the facility in north Covington. Commemorating their gala’s 20th year, guests arrived to spotlights and a giant balloon arch in bright orange and blue. Elegant tables were set among pallets in the food bank warehouse, with white linens and lovely centerpieces incorporating the gaming theme.
COVINGTON, LA
Drip affogato bar offers flavorful combinations of creamy gelato and hot espresso

After dinner do you ask for a double shot of espresso or a double scoop of your favorite ice cream?. The pairing, known as affogato, is the main attraction at Drip Affogato Bar downtown. In Italian, affogato means "drowned." To make the dessert traditionally, cold vanilla gelato is "drowned" in hot espresso for an after-dinner treat.
Eight people escape two-alarm New Orleans house fire

Eight people escaped a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Three residents and five visitors fled the fire, which was reported at 7:28 a.m. in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. It destroyed a vehicle, the garage and two rooms in the back of the two-story, wood-frame residence, firefighters said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday

New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say

A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Police investigating homicide on Hayne Boulevard in Little Woods

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in Little Woods. Police responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard at around 2:44 p.m. They found a 34-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. No other information was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Blakeview: Sybil Haydel Morial celebrates her 90th birthday this week

This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.

I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
The nation's chief weatherman talks forecasting in a time of climate change

New National Weather Service Director Ken Graham was back in Louisiana recently. A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Graham began his career as an intern meteorologist at the weather service’s Slidell office in 1994. He eventually became its meteorologist in charge for a 10-year stretch that included the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, Hurricanes Gustav, Ike and Isaac, and the 2016 Baton Rouge area floods. In 2018, he began a four-year stint as director of the National Hurricane Center. He became NWS director in June.
SLIDELL, LA
Letters: Do New Orleans voters need to cut LaToya Cantrell some slack?

In light of all the recent information about Mayor LaToya Cantrell's behavior, and the possibility that she is now part of an ongoing federal probe, I can't help but have flashbacks to the column Will Sutton penned Sept. 9, "Cantrell recall will peter out — unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

