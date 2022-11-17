Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio TeamFlorence Carmela
Related
NOLA.com
Pallets with purpose was a good bet for fun in Covington
The Northshore Food Bank’s “Pallets With Purpose” event celebrated with the theme “A Night in Vegas” at the facility in north Covington. Commemorating their gala’s 20th year, guests arrived to spotlights and a giant balloon arch in bright orange and blue. Elegant tables were set among pallets in the food bank warehouse, with white linens and lovely centerpieces incorporating the gaming theme.
NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
NOLA.com
Neyow's serves up Creole staples from grandma's kitchen for Bayou Classic and all year
You can't walk into someone's house and demand they share their grandma's Creole recipes with you. However, you can visit restaurants like Neyow's Creole Café, where down-home New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice or cabbage are served with sides like carrot souffle, cornbread dressing and potato salad.
NOLA.com
Drip affogato bar offers flavorful combinations of creamy gelato and hot espresso
After dinner do you ask for a double shot of espresso or a double scoop of your favorite ice cream?. The pairing, known as affogato, is the main attraction at Drip Affogato Bar downtown. In Italian, affogato means "drowned." To make the dessert traditionally, cold vanilla gelato is "drowned" in hot espresso for an after-dinner treat.
NOLA.com
Eight people escape two-alarm New Orleans house fire
Eight people escaped a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Three residents and five visitors fled the fire, which was reported at 7:28 a.m. in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. It destroyed a vehicle, the garage and two rooms in the back of the two-story, wood-frame residence, firefighters said.
NOLA.com
Where to eat near the New Orleans airport, from breakfast to gumbo to 24/7 food
Whenever I make an airport run these days, my eyes are peeled for good places to eat. This is a hot topic. Sometimes you want a meal before a trip, or you need to kill time before picking someone up, or perhaps you or your visitors urgently need a meal upon arrival — all the better if it gives local flavor.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday
New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: A superhero in his own right, Calvin Mackie on quest to expose kids to STEM
Calvin Mackie is an entrepreneur, engineer, professional mentor and founder of STEM NOLA, a nonprofit with a mission of exposing, inspiring and engaging kids in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields. Though his brother, Anthony Mackie, is perhaps the better known Mackie for his role as Falcon in The Avengers...
NOLA.com
Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say
A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
NOLA.com
Former UNO student arrested in connection with threat that canceled classes, school says
A former University of New Orleans student has been arrested in connection with what authorities say is threatening behavior that led them to cancel Monday's classes. Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was in custody as of Monday morning, according to a statement from UNO. The campus was closed Monday, and classes...
NOLA.com
Police investigating homicide on Hayne Boulevard in Little Woods
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in Little Woods. Police responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard at around 2:44 p.m. They found a 34-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. No other information was...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NOLA.com
Convention Center food-service workers raise threat of strike ahead of contract talks with Sodexo
Workers employed by Sodexo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans aimed to raise the potential stakes on Monday in their upcoming contract negotiations, saying they were prepared to strike if the food-services contractor doesn't agree to formal talks over higher pay. The New Orleans workers joined...
NOLA.com
Motwani plans for rooftop penthouse apartments on Frenchmen Street building dead for now
Businessman Kishore “Mike” Motwani’s plans to add rooftop penthouse units to a historically significant building in the Faubourg Marigny is dead for now, after the developer pulled his request for City Council approval of the project amid mounting opposition. The council was originally scheduled to hear the...
NOLA.com
Judge approves $10 million in real estate sales in archdiocese bankruptcy case
A federal bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of two downtown property by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection more than two years ago in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sex abuse. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Meredith Grabill approved...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Sybil Haydel Morial celebrates her 90th birthday this week
This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.
NOLA.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
NOLA.com
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.
I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
NOLA.com
The nation's chief weatherman talks forecasting in a time of climate change
New National Weather Service Director Ken Graham was back in Louisiana recently. A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Graham began his career as an intern meteorologist at the weather service’s Slidell office in 1994. He eventually became its meteorologist in charge for a 10-year stretch that included the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, Hurricanes Gustav, Ike and Isaac, and the 2016 Baton Rouge area floods. In 2018, he began a four-year stint as director of the National Hurricane Center. He became NWS director in June.
NOLA.com
Letters: Do New Orleans voters need to cut LaToya Cantrell some slack?
In light of all the recent information about Mayor LaToya Cantrell's behavior, and the possibility that she is now part of an ongoing federal probe, I can't help but have flashbacks to the column Will Sutton penned Sept. 9, "Cantrell recall will peter out — unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail."
Comments / 0