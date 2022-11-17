ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Walgreens Boots Alliance And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
ILLINOIS STATE
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Down More Than 100 Points; Gold Falls 1%

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 33,733.90 while the NASDAQ fell 1.04% to 11,030.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.38% to 3,950.12. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
Benzinga

Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today

U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Benzinga

EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Benzinga

Dollar Tree Shares Are Sliding: What's Going On?

Dollar Tree Inc DLTR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results. Dollar Tree said third-quarter revenue jumped 8.1% year-over-year to $6.94 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.84 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Benzinga

Best Buy Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Best Buy Co BBY shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company turned in better-than-expected financial results for the third-quarter. Best Buy reported third-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $10.31 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Domestic revenue decreased 10.8% year-over-year, while international revenue was down 14.9%. Comparable sales declined 10.4% year-over-year.
Benzinga

Fed Talk Today, Data Dump Tomorrow

Is inflation canceled? Container shipping costs are back to pre-pandemic levels. Building permits, Durable Goods, Initial Jobless, S&P Global Flash PMIs, New Home Sales, Consumer Sentiment, EIA stocks change, and FOMC minutes. Q3 earnings update. 94% of S&P 500 reported. Overall EPS growth 2.2% - lowest growth in 2 years.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile JG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aurora Mobile will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Aurora Mobile bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 22.5% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 12.38% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Looking Into Ucommune International's Recent Short Interest

Ucommune International's UK short percent of float has risen 15.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Benzinga

