As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Scotts Miracle-Gro, Walgreens Boots Alliance And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Zoom Video, Agora And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM shares dipped 9.2% to $72.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued weak guidance. Canoo Inc. GOEV dropped 6.9% to...
2 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock and 1 Reason to Sell
The pharmaceutical company's golden goose is about to stop laying golden eggs, but that won't be a permanent problem.
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Benzinga
Nasdaq Down More Than 100 Points; Gold Falls 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 33,733.90 while the NASDAQ fell 1.04% to 11,030.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.38% to 3,950.12. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Dollar Tree Shares Are Sliding: What's Going On?
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results. Dollar Tree said third-quarter revenue jumped 8.1% year-over-year to $6.94 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.84 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Why ObsEva Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 70%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket
ObsEva SA OBSV shares rose 71.9% to $0.2848 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of Ebopiprant license agreement to XOMA for up to $113 million. Secoo Holding Limited SECO shares rose 24% to $0.3450 in pre-market trading. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 17% to $0.2050 in pre-market...
Best Buy Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?
Best Buy Co BBY shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company turned in better-than-expected financial results for the third-quarter. Best Buy reported third-quarter revenue of $10.59 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $10.31 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Domestic revenue decreased 10.8% year-over-year, while international revenue was down 14.9%. Comparable sales declined 10.4% year-over-year.
Fed Talk Today, Data Dump Tomorrow
Is inflation canceled? Container shipping costs are back to pre-pandemic levels. Building permits, Durable Goods, Initial Jobless, S&P Global Flash PMIs, New Home Sales, Consumer Sentiment, EIA stocks change, and FOMC minutes. Q3 earnings update. 94% of S&P 500 reported. Overall EPS growth 2.2% - lowest growth in 2 years.
Earnings Preview For Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile JG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aurora Mobile will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Aurora Mobile bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 22.5% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 12.38% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Looking Into Ucommune International's Recent Short Interest
Ucommune International's UK short percent of float has risen 15.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Southwest Gas, Albemarle, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Fintech Play On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said HealthEquity Inc. HQY is “a stock that provides leadership in the health savings plan” segment. HealthEquity’s shares declined because of rising interest rates, she mentioned. Open health savings plans for employees...
