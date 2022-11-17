MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to get together and give thanks. It’s also one of the busiest travel times of the year. “It’s definitely a busy time of year for road travel,” said Dan Weingarten, the Communications Representative for U.P. MDOT. “We don’t have official estimates, but we do follow the travel predictions that the automotive club, AAA, makes. They estimate that about a million and a half people from Michigan will take a road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. That ‘s about 10,000 more than last year.”

