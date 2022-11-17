Read full article on original website
Salvation Army partnering with local high schools for Christmas Tree Spectacular
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Region of The Salvation Army is partnering with 11 UP high schools in Alger, Delta, Marquette, and Schoolcraft counties as part of the 2nd annual Christmas Tree Spectacular. Each school has submitted an entry to the event’s ‘best-decorated tree’ competition, which can be voted on throughout the coming weeks.
Marquette man spreads holiday cheer with sharing Christmas village collection at Peter White Public Library
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – David Pierce of Marquette has a very festive passion, collecting sets to make a Christmas village. “I started about 10 years ago,” said Pierce. “My wife got me one and it has snowballed ever since.”. Pierce doesn’t know the exact number of buildings...
Surprise at the traffic stop, Escanaba officers hand out turkeys, not tickets
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When police officers prepare for their shifts, they usually don’t load up the patrol car with frozen turkeys, but Monday was different. Along with all the tools of law enforcement, Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers, added a carload of turkeys to their arsenal. Not for a big lunch, but to hand out to motorists in place of a citation. ‘Turkeys, Not Tickets’ began several years ago and according to Lt. Eric LaFave, has become a holiday tradition for Escanaba Department of Public Safety.
Travel safely this Thanksgiving
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to get together and give thanks. It’s also one of the busiest travel times of the year. “It’s definitely a busy time of year for road travel,” said Dan Weingarten, the Communications Representative for U.P. MDOT. “We don’t have official estimates, but we do follow the travel predictions that the automotive club, AAA, makes. They estimate that about a million and a half people from Michigan will take a road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. That ‘s about 10,000 more than last year.”
Projects announced to redevelop buildings in Calumet, Iron Mountain
CALUMET AND IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced three projects on Monday to revitalize buildings in Calumet and Iron Mountain. In Calumet, Fire Tower Property Group, LLC will redevelop a historic two-story building located at 104 Fifth Street in...
