Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says city is increasing security for holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season is in full swing in Sacramento as thousands of visitors and locals take advantage of a number of events, activities and shopping that the region has to offer. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says security has been top of mind for his administration, saying...
getnews.info
Top Placer County Divorce & Family Law Attorney Moves To A New Location
Placer County divorce and family law attorney Darci McKean is excited to announce that she has moved her practice to a new location in Roseville, CA. The new office will be conveniently located just off Highway i-80 and Douglas Blvd, making it easy for local clients to reach her quickly and easily.
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Increased push to release man on death row, teen girls rescued from roller coaster, car wheels stolen in Davis
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Several Roseville Galleria stores impacted by flooding after accidental activation of fire protection system
ROSEVILLE — An accidental discharge of the fire protection system is behind the flooding at the Roseville Galleria on Monday. Roseville Fire crews responded to the mall just after 9 a.m. after getting a water flow alarm. At the mall, crews discovered that a construction worker in a vacant suite near the movie theaters had hit a fire protection system pipe - triggering the discharge. A lot of water was discharged before crews could get it under control, the fire department says. Due the incident, several businesses have been impacted: Amazing Alterations, Cotton On Kids, Lolli & Pops (the store under construction), Wetzel's Pretzels, Hot Topic, Mainland Surf & Skate, and Quickly. Salvage operations are underway. Officials say Century Roseville 14 and the rest of the mall remains open.
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
KCRA.com
After Sacramento's deadly Capitol Casino shooting, here's a look at crime trends on 16th Street
Three months after a shooting in Sacramento left a security guard dead, KCRA 3 Investigates is digging into a series of other violent events at the same location. “I probably see a cop drive down my street once a day,” says Josh Feldman, a neighbor who lives off 16th Street in Sacramento.
KCRA.com
Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday
Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents
WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
Suspect in 2010 Yolo County death extradited from Mexico, sheriff says
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in a 2010 stabbing death in Yolo County is being held by sheriff’s officials after being extradited from Mexico, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guillermo Perez Avina, 37, was escorted by FBI agents to the Sacramento International Airport on Friday. Perez […]
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 18-20, 2022
Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), HS 11357 (B), 11350 (A), PC 32310 (A), 25400(A)(1) Suspect: MEJIA, KAMEKO (HMA, 26, ARRESTED) LEWD ACT ON CHILD UNDER 14 USING FORCE/VIOLENCE/DURESS. Bail: No Bail. Total Bail Ineligible for Bail. Day watch. No arrests logged. Time: 2253 hours. Report: 22-006868. Charges: HS 11378,...
KCRA.com
Missing 24-year-old man with autism found safe in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old man with autism who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials said Kongmong Xiong was found near Sacramento State. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
CBS News
Photo released of vehicle possibly tied to deadly North Highlands hit-and-run
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Highlands. The collision happened on the evening of Nov. 10 on College Oak Drive, just north of Winding Way. The California Highway...
Comments / 2