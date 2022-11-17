ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

FOX40

CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several Roseville Galleria stores impacted by flooding after accidental activation of fire protection system

ROSEVILLE — An accidental discharge of the fire protection system is behind the flooding at the Roseville Galleria on Monday. Roseville Fire crews responded to the mall just after 9 a.m. after getting a water flow alarm. At the mall, crews discovered that a construction worker in a vacant suite near the movie theaters had hit a fire protection system pipe - triggering the discharge. A lot of water was discharged before crews could get it under control, the fire department says. Due the incident, several businesses have been impacted: Amazing Alterations, Cotton On Kids, Lolli & Pops (the store under construction), Wetzel's Pretzels, Hot Topic, Mainland Surf & Skate, and Quickly. Salvage operations are underway. Officials say Century Roseville 14 and the rest of the mall remains open. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday

Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect in 2010 Yolo County death extradited from Mexico, sheriff says

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in a 2010 stabbing death in Yolo County is being held by sheriff’s officials after being extradited from Mexico, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.  According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guillermo Perez Avina, 37, was escorted by FBI agents to the Sacramento International Airport on Friday. Perez […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 18-20, 2022

Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), HS 11357 (B), 11350 (A), PC 32310 (A), 25400(A)(1) Suspect: MEJIA, KAMEKO (HMA, 26, ARRESTED) LEWD ACT ON CHILD UNDER 14 USING FORCE/VIOLENCE/DURESS. Bail: No Bail. Total Bail Ineligible for Bail. Day watch. No arrests logged. Time: 2253 hours. Report: 22-006868. Charges: HS 11378,...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County

A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

