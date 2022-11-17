Man accused of ‘headbutting’ officer after bar fight

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer after he tried to “fight everyone” at a bar in Luzerne County.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the Amvets Post 59 for a report of a fight, where an “extremely intoxicated” man was “trying to fight everyone”.

Police said once they arrived on the scene they saw multiple people trying to hold back a man later identified as, Gerald Johnson, 50, of Hanover Township, from re-entering the bar.

Police say Johnson ignored their commands to let go of the railing and continued to try and get back into the bar.

With help from multiple officers, investigators stated they were able to place Johnson into custody.

However, Jonshon refused to enter the patrol car and leaned back headbutting a Hanover Township officer, as stated in the affidavit.

Johnson has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and simple assault. He was placed in Luzerne County Correctional Facility overnight, arraigned, and released on a $20,000 bail.

