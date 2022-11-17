Read full article on original website
Great weather for traveling this week
MARYLAND — With Thanksgiving only a few days away, many will be traveling to get to their destinations. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving all of the Mid-Atlantic will see dry conditions which will give us one less headache to deal with. Thanks to a large high pressure...
Near record lows for Monday morning
MARYLAND — We are not done with the cold snap just yet as we face a very cold start to our Monday. A cold front has passed over us and allowed for more cold air to reinforce our already cold setup. Areas like BWI, Annapolis, Hagerstown, and even Dulles...
