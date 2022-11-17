ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hoffman concedes to Horne for Superintendent of Public Instruction

By Caleb J. Fernández, Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
Kathy Hoffman (D) has conceded to Tom Horne (R) for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Her announcement comes with 99% of precincts reporting their ballots.

She was the incumbent for this position, however, it wasn't enough for Arizona voters to re-elect her.

Hoffman was first elected to the Superintendent of Public Instruction at the end of 2018.

She was sworn into office on Jan. 14, 2019. Her predecessor was Superintendent Diane Douglas (R).

Horne held the office from 2003 through 2011. After that, he served as the state's attorney general until 2015.

Horne's 'Stop Critical Race Theory' campaign signs were widespread during the election cycle.

“The reason I’m opposed to [critical race theory], what I believe are my ideals and the American ideal is we’re all individuals. We’re all brothers and sisters under the skin. Race is irrelevant to anything. What is your character? What is your ability to appreciate beauty and not what race you’re born into,” Horne told KGUN's Phoenix sister station, KNXV.

His opposition to critical race theory in schools echoes a fight with Tucson Unified School District during his previous tenure that resulted in the dismantling of the district's widely popular Mexican-American Studies curriculum .

Horne uses plain language on his campaign website, which says his curriculum will 'teach accurate history' and 'patriotism,' as opposed to the curriculum under Hoffman, which Horne says "is a fabricated history designed to make students hate America," and told his supporters his focus would be to teach "patriotism."

Other priorities Horne cited during the campaign were school funding and statewide test scores, which he says were higher under his leadership—a fact of numbers, though the test was changed and made "more rigorous" in 2015, according to state officials.

On his campaign website , Horne outlined a plan that he says follows his "record of success" during his previous tenure, and the plan takes aim at Hoffman's record in office.

Horne's website says "under Kathy Hoffman, the focus has been on collateral issues, not academics," referring to a "lack of discipline" and referencing Hoffman's attention to 'social and emotional learning' and programs offering support for LGBTQ students.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 3

