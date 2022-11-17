Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving shopping weekend expected to break pre-pandemic levels
Even with inflation and most retailers now closed on Thanksgiving itself, the upcoming holiday weekend is expected to garner more shoppers than before the pandemic. According to the National Retail Federation, 166.3 million consumers are expected to shop this weekend, breaking 2019’s record of 165.3 million shoppers. Black Friday...
Financial Care Platform Brightside Helping Employers With Workers' Finance Needs
Brightside, which recently raised $33 million in a Series B funding round, helps employers improve the financial health of their workforce. Tom Spann, CEO and co-founder of Brightside, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
Despite market softness, FedEx prepares for holiday peak season
The deadline to ensure packages arrive in time for Christmas using FedEx Ground is Dec. 14. The last day to ship for FedEx Express Saver is Dec. 20.
Mail-delivery times expected to improve for holidays as USPS unveils new machines, hires 20K
That's just one of three types of new machines that have been installed since the USPS Delivering for America plan began in 2021.
As tech layoffs continue, experts chime in on what this means for industry, job market
Amazon, Meta, Snap, Zillow. All of these tech companies have something in common. They’ve laid off hundreds, if not thousands, of employees in recent months. Meta let go of 11,000 people earlier this month, about 13 percent of its staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained in a letter to Meta...
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - The Importance of having a Will
A 2020 Gallup poll showed less than half of Americans have a will that describes how they would like their money and estate to be handled upon their death. Kyle Winkfield, of Finely Alexander Wealth Management, says drives home the point about the importance of having a will. A will...
