BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Club Q Colorado shooting: Suspect held after five killed in attack at nightclub
At least five people have been killed and 18 injured after a gunman opened fire inside a gay club in the US state of Colorado on Saturday night. A suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries. Two "heroic" people in the club subdued the attacker, police say.
BBC
Gang members who stole up to 100 cars jailed
Members of a teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars have been jailed after police linked them to a string of burglaries and violent carjackings. The West Midlands force said seven were responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in its area and the West Mercia and Warwickshire areas between December 2020 and 2021.
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
French tax inspector killed during visit to antique dealer
A French tax inspector has been killed during an audit at the home of a dealer in second-hand goods, police say. Officers found the victim lying on the floor and his female colleague bound to a chair at the dealer's property in the small northern village of Bullecourt. The 43-year-old...
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire that killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
BBC
'Infatuated' Verwood doctor suspended by panel
A doctor who became "infatuated" with a junior colleague, subjecting her to weeks of inappropriate behaviour, has been suspended. Raviraj Karkera, who worked in Dorset, compared the woman to Beyonce after taking a photo without her permission. He also told her she should wear different clothes and that he would...
BBC
Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules
A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
BBC
Mathura: India police arrest parents of woman found dead in a suitcase
Police in India have arrested the parents of a young woman for allegedly murdering her and dumping her body near an expressway. The woman's body was found wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a red suitcase on Friday near Mathura city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The accused...
BBC
Iolaire Disaster petition an archive 'treasure'
A petition raised after the Iolaire Disaster is one of 20 documents selected to mark the Scottish Council on Archives' 20th anniversary. More than 200 men from the Western Isles died when the ship carrying them home at the end of WW1 was wrecked. The petition from July...
BBC
Paragliding horror crash survivor thanks air ambulance team
A woman has thanked the air ambulance team who helped save her life when a paragliding crash left her with 25 fractures and two bleeds on her brain. Michelle Bray, from Ashby in Leicestershire, smashed into the ground shortly after taking off from an air field in Derbyshire in September 2019.
BBC
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
BBC
Gwent Police officer sent inappropriate texts, hearing told
A Gwent Police officer sent "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional" messages to three women, a disciplinary hearing has heard. PC Robert Davies is accused of sending "suggestive and overly familiar" texts with a police-issued mobile phone between January and May 2020. The hearing was told he failed to maintain boundaries between...
BBC
Patrick Campbell's widow settles alleged collusion case
The elderly widow of a Catholic man who was shot dead almost 50 years ago has settled legal action over alleged security force collusion with a notorious loyalist gunman. Patrick Campbell, a factory worker from Banbridge, was killed in October 1973. The legal action was around the role played by...
BBC
Ghulam Raja: Luton teen convicted of 'Snapchat' killing
A teenager who posted a video on Snapchat of the heavily bleeding man he had just stabbed has been convicted of manslaughter. Ghulam Raja, 63, from Bolton, was killed after travelling to Luton to visit his mother last November. The accused, from Luton, who was 16 at the time, was...
BBC
Cyclist, 78, killed in crash
A 78-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a vehicle near a Shropshire village. It happened on the A41 near Albrighton at about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, and involved a Suzuki Jimny SUV. The cyclist, from Penkridge, in south Staffordshire, sadly died from his injuries, West Mercia Police...
