Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WBUR
Boston will use federal funds for free training for early educators
Those interested in teaching in the early education sector in Boston will soon be able to access free education and training programs at area institutions. The financial supports are part of a new program aimed at easing the child care labor shortage. The program will be funded by a $7 million allocation from the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan Act and administered to three educational institutions: Bunker Hill Community College, University of Massachusetts Boston and Urban College, as well as Neighborhood Villages, an early education advocacy group.
WBUR
Considering legacy in college admissions, and the search for an equitable nightlife in Boston
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 22, 2022. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As the Supreme Court looks into affirmative action, we dive into legacy admissions for college applicants and how it has become a target in the conversation about equity in higher education. As Boston attempts to...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
WBUR
Food distribution centers kick into high gear in attempts to meet the needs for holiday meals
When Beth Chambers started setting up for Saturday's Thanksgiving dinner distribution, there were already people waiting in the cold to claim their turkeys. "There were people already in line," said Chambers, Vice President of Basic Needs with Catholic Charities. "There were cars double parked and we didn't start until almost 9:00."
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
country1025.com
Boston’s Top 10 Dog Names
Luna and Max are the most popular dog names across the country, but are they Boston’s? After all, Boston is not known for following the trend. So when it comes down to it, I suspect Boston’s Top 10 Dog names are our own. What will Boston’s top 10...
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
WCVB
Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
City councilors raise concern over teens riding shopping carts through South Boston
The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people using shopping carts from Stop & Shop to “careen through the streets.”. A pair of Boston city councilors are hoping to prevent the reckless use of shopping carts in South Boston. The neighborhood has an ongoing problem with young people...
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
Mayor Wu says she and Gov. Baker see Mass. & Cass needs differently
"The reality is that I will not be happy or satisfied until all of the people who are on our waitlist ... have a smooth, humane, and effective system that they can be plugged into." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday said she believes she and Gov. Charlie Baker simply...
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
nbcboston.com
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
