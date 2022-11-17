Baker Mayfield fell to 1-5 as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday following a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Mayfield didn't play his worst game, but certainly would like to have back a few throws and a few plays where he held onto the ball entirely too long. He finished the day 21/33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. The first interception appeared to be a miscommunication or possibly a poorly ran route by Shi Smith, while the second pick happened of a batted down ball at the line of scrimmage.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO