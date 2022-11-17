Office of International Students and Scholars showcases culture in fashion show for International Education Week 2022. The Office of International Students and Scholars at UC Santa Barbara is hosting a “Showcase of Cultures: Fashion Show” to conclude International Education Week 2022 on Friday, Nov. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Hub in the UCen. The show will feature fashion pieces from an array of cultures.

