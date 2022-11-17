Read full article on original website
Vista Point: Weekly goings-on in and around I.V.
Office of International Students and Scholars showcases culture in fashion show for International Education Week 2022. The Office of International Students and Scholars at UC Santa Barbara is hosting a “Showcase of Cultures: Fashion Show” to conclude International Education Week 2022 on Friday, Nov. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Hub in the UCen. The show will feature fashion pieces from an array of cultures.
Student Health and RCSGD assess gender-affirming care at UCSB
UC Santa Barbara’s Student Health Service has set out to expand gender-affirming healthcare in the last five years. The effort is supported by UCSB’s Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, an on-campus organization that is advocating for adequate medical care for transgender and queer students. The initiative...
UC union strike continues into second week
Over 200 UC Santa Barbara faculty, academic employees, undergraduate students and community members marched in protest on campus today, beginning week two of the largest higher education strike in history. Three University of California academic workers unions represented under United Auto Workers (UAW) are striking across all ten UC campuses...
UCSB reduces COVID-19 mitigation efforts beginning winter quarter
UC Santa Barbara announced a reduction in its COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Winter Quarter 2023 in a Nov. 18 email to the campus community, citing low COVID-19 positivity rates. The changes come in light of the decreasing number of weekly tests being performed on campus and the general growing availability of at-home rapid antigen tests, according to the UCSB COVID-19 Response Team.
UCSB extends passed/not passed deadline citing academic uncertainty amid strikes
UC Santa Barbara’s Academic Senate extended the deadline to change grading options and to late-drop a course for Fall Quarter 2022, the Division of Undergraduate Education announced in its Nov. 18 email. The decision was made in response to the current higher education strike at UCSB that began on...
Goleta Union School District facing occurrences of anti-Blackness among students; prompting community concern
Goleta Union School District received reports this month of anti-Blackness occurring against Black students enrolled at its schools. These reports were first addressed in a Nov. 7 public statement from Healing Justice Santa Barbara — an organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for Black people and combating anti-Blackness — and included demands for Goleta Union School District (GUSD) to address the anti-Black incidents.
El Congreso sends direct letter to Chancellor to address demands
El Congreso de UC Santa Barbara delivered a direct letter to Chancellor Henry T. Yang following a lack of administrative action on their April demands to expand El Centro and halt the Munger Hall project, giving the chancellor until Nov. 14 to provide a response. El Congreso — a Chicanx...
