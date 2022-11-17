ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Pong Brings Pacific Northwest Wilderness to New York City

Beyond the bright red backdrop of Superhouse gallery‘s latest show is a body of work with a distinctly sentimental inspiration. Designed by NYC-based Ellen Pong, the “Middle Fork” exhibition brings together furniture and ceramics inspired by the place she was raised. Although now residing in Queens, Pong...
David Zwirner Presents 'Frank Moore: Five Paintings'

On view in New York until December 10. David Zwirner New York is showcasing a solo exhibition of work by acclaimed American artist, Frank Moore. Housed at the gallery’s 69th Street location, the eponymously titled Frank Moore: Five Paintings explores many pertinent themes that continue to resonate today. In Wizard (1994), a painting made at the height of the AIDS crisis, Moore envisioned an apocalyptic composition filled with bodies, severed hands, fire and floating eyeballs. In the foreground, the artist included French virologist Jean-Claude Chermann, who treated Moore and under the administrative supervision of Luc Montagnier, gathered research that led to the discovery of AIDS and HIV.
