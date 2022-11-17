Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Horror Meets Humor in Dumbgood’s ‘American Psycho’ Capsule Collection
Back with another pop culture collab, Dumbgood just released an exclusive crossover with the cult classic horror film American Psycho. Starring Patrick Bateman, the villain protagonist as portrayed by Christian Bale, Dumbgood translates aspects of the character’s wardrobe alongside iconic imagery from the film into its apparel collection. From T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, and anoraks to matching sweats and blankets, eye-catching prints and phrases that reference the cult classic adorn every piece.
hypebeast.com
Meekz and Corteiz Unite for Collaborative T-Shirt and Balaclava Range
Corteiz shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to U.K. streetwear domination. The brand, owned by Clint419, is continuing its steady stream of exclusive drops and collaborations, having recently teamed up with high-profile personalities, including Dave and Central Cee. The British label is now joining forces with Manchester’s...
hypebeast.com
PALY Unveils FW22 Lookbook “Hollywood Is Hell”
Brought to you by Fucking Awesome’s former designer, PALY is an up-and-coming label that offers unisex apparel with a rebellious spirit. In their Fall/Winter 2022 collection “Hollywood Is Hell,” it’s evident that PALY sought inspiration from its mesmerization in subcultures, music, as well as fragments of the old Hollywood. These notions and images, which PALY refer to as “dreams and nightmares” are then repurposed to adorn the brand’s punkish and retro ready-to-wear pieces.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Shows off $500,000 USD 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone knows how to celebrate in style. In light of the conclusion of the U.S. portion of his Twelve Carat Tour, Posty has dropped half a million dollars on an iced-out pinky ring. TMZ has reported that Post Malone enlisted celebrity jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers to...
hypebeast.com
See Owen Wilson Transform Into an Adored TV Artist for New Comedy 'Paint'
IFC Films has dropped off the first-look image for writer and director Brit McAdams’ comedy film Paint, starring Owen Wilson in the role of a famed, Bob Ross-like painting guru. In the forthcoming film, Wilson depicts Carl Nargle, the No. 1 public television painter in Vermont. With his legion...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Launches Special Edition Art Basel Collection With Graffiti Artist Todd James
With Art Basel Miami just around the corner, Pharrell‘s Billionaire Boys Club has dropped its latest collaboration in celebration of the art-filled week. BBC ICECREAM has tapped American graffiti artist Todd James for a capsule collection. The collection hones in on James’ signature vibrant visuals that reimagine the running dog motif in colorful renditions in an all-over print on a shirt and shorts mesh set. James adds his animated touch to a varsity letterman jacket which sees space monikers throughout, similar to that on the t-shirt and hoodie. His multicolored graphics are also seen on accessories including the trucker hat, skate deck and cookie jar, honoring SK8THING, the man behind some of the most iconic BBC ICECREAM illustrations in the early 2000s.
hypebeast.com
KAWS Drops "THE PROMISE" Vinyl Figure and Print
Following the unveiling of his “THE PROMISE” public art installation at Qatar Museum’s Dadu Gardens, KAWS is dropping a new set of vinyl figures and posters for collectors. The grandiose figures standing in the Dadu Gardens are depicted as two KAWS COMPANION figures in grey and appears...
hypebeast.com
nanamica Reunites With DOE for a Joint FW22 Capsule Collection
Teaming up again, DOE and nanmica will be launching a joint Fall/Winter 2022 collection that combines both labels’ design philosophies. Combining DOE’s brand concept of “gathering of like-minded individuals,” and nanamica’s name, which signifies “House of the Seven Seas,” the collaboration promotes an extended belief of the “gathering of like-minded individuals under the seven seas.” To unite this partnership, every piece in the collection is marked with co-branding that stars the Kanji character for “seven” of nanamica, incorporated into the center of DOE’s signature square logo.
hypebeast.com
18 East and Paterson Link Up for a Collaborative Collection
18 East has only been in business for over three years, but has still managed to create a generous helping of hype for engineering premium cozy outerwear pieces, intricate cut and sew items and graphic tees. Collaborations have been an important part of its business as well as it has linked up with the likes of Standard Issue Tees and Bodega, and now it’s moving into the tennis realm to create a new assemblage with Paterson. In the gallery above you’ll find the full lookbook that stars New York OG and avid tennis player DJ Stretch Armstrong.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Is Inviting You to Spend the Night in His Iconic Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is mostly known for being a master in the studio and cooking up Billboard chart anthems with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But away from the music, he’s also recognized as one of the most prominent sneaker collectors in the game as he’s often shown off his impressive sneaker closet in one of his Miami homes. And to share a bit of his footwear haven with the fans, he’s now opening up his abode and giving folks a chance to stay in this iconic space through Airbnb.
hypebeast.com
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Could be Coming in Spring 2023
News has just come out that perhaps the Box Logo T-shirt seen at this year’s Spring/Summer 2023 Balenciaga show may have been more than just a homage to Supreme. Dropsbyjay comments that this is part of an official collaboration that is expected to drop in Spring 2023, and that is has been “confirmed.”
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead Applies Its Irreverent Joy to Gramicci's Mountain-Ready Gear
The great outdoors and urban environments are becoming increasingly intersected, seeing the likes of Supreme and The North Face or Fiorucci and Napapijri come together time after time, and now it’s the turn of Gramicci to tap Brain Dead. For Fall/Winter 2022, the two respective stalwarts have come together on a two-piece capsule fit for mountainous discoveries, serving up Gramicci’s Mountain Pants and Mountaineering Jacket in an unavoidably Brain Dead makeover.
hypebeast.com
BAIT and 'Astro Boy' Return for a New Reebok Footwear Collection
BAIT returns with Reebok and Tezuka Productions’ Astro Boy franchise for another round of Mighty Atom-inspired footwear. This time around, the silhouettes of choice are the Reebok Hurikaze II — a classic basketball shoe made popular by Shawn Kemp — and one of the newer basketball models from Reebok — the Instapump Fury Zone.
hypebeast.com
Nas and Hit-Boy Unveil Music Video for ‘King’s Disease III’ Cut “Michael & Quincy”
Nas and Hit-Boy are paying homage to two musical legends — Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones — in their latest music video. Directed by Sarah McColgan, the “Michael & Quincy” visual sees the rapper-producer duo in a montage of clips around the city, from biking down the street to rapping in front of a luxury car covered in a plastic sheet.
hypebeast.com
Nas Ties With JAY-Z For Most Top 10 Albums With 16 Each
Nas and Hit-Boy are opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 10 with King’s Disease III. The record earned a total of 29,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 20,000 in streaming equivalent album units (26.47 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 8,500 in album sales and 500 in track equivalent album units. King’s Disease III gives Nas his 16th top 10 entry in the Billboard 200, officially tying him with JAY-Z for the most top 10 albums among rappers on the chart.
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Announces First Album in Six Years, 'Herbert'
After a six-year wait, a new Ab-Soul album is finally on the way. The Top Dawg Entertainment staple is officially set to release his fifth studio album Herbert on December 16. Aptly named after the artist, whose legal name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, the upcoming record is described as “a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality.” A press release also notes that Ab-Soul suffered through “a series of unspeakable tragedies,” which allowed him to finish “the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”
hypebeast.com
Palace Shares Its Ice-Cold Holiday 2022 Lookbook
It’s the end of the Winter 2022 season for Palace, as it now presents a flurry of garments, accessories and must-haves for the Holiday 2022 period. Captured in a lookbook shot by Clare Shilland, we find Palace Skateboards‘ skate team members Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson donning the latest and greatest from everybody’s favorite London-based skateboarding stalwart, and this season is nothing short of cozy through-and-through.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Plays With Harris Tweed, Sashiko and Silhouettes for Fall 2022
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau‘s Sillage carries the slogan and ethos “Inspired by the world, made in Japan,” and for Fall 2022 this mantra couldn’t ring any truer. With a heavy focus on Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, the season-appropriate collection explores traditional materials elevated by Eastern influences, as silhouettes billow and drape, fold, flow and free themselves of the body’s rigidity.
hypebeast.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Just Released in Two More Colorways
While energy is still high around his newly-released album Her Loss that’s made alongside Atlanta’s 21 Savage, Drake is capitalizing on his momentum by further expanding his product line with. . The Toronto native has prepared a new range of comfy apparel as well as new sneakers, the...
hypebeast.com
Supreme Reconnects With The North Face for Second Fall 2022 Collection
Supreme and The North Face have reconnected for a second collaboration collection for the Fall 2022 season. Gearing up for the winter with weather-resistant pieces fit for harsher conditions, the collection focuses on outerwear. This capsule consists of the Taped Seam Shell Jacket that features a waterproof three-layer nylon shell, fully sealed seams, tricot backing, and a transparent watch window at the cuff, compatible with the previously rumored shock-resistant G-SHOCK Watch. Designs of the three-way collaborated watch surfaced back in October, shortly after the first Supreme x The North Face collaboration of the season was revealed. The watches arrive in three main colors, black, canary yellow and white. The jacket arrives in three colorways, black/grey, black/yellow and one that takes a night scene at New York City’s Time Square emblazoned in an all-over print.
Comments / 0