Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Launches Special Edition Art Basel Collection With Graffiti Artist Todd James
With Art Basel Miami just around the corner, Pharrell‘s Billionaire Boys Club has dropped its latest collaboration in celebration of the art-filled week. BBC ICECREAM has tapped American graffiti artist Todd James for a capsule collection. The collection hones in on James’ signature vibrant visuals that reimagine the running dog motif in colorful renditions in an all-over print on a shirt and shorts mesh set. James adds his animated touch to a varsity letterman jacket which sees space monikers throughout, similar to that on the t-shirt and hoodie. His multicolored graphics are also seen on accessories including the trucker hat, skate deck and cookie jar, honoring SK8THING, the man behind some of the most iconic BBC ICECREAM illustrations in the early 2000s.
hypebeast.com
Meekz and Corteiz Unite for Collaborative T-Shirt and Balaclava Range
Corteiz shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to U.K. streetwear domination. The brand, owned by Clint419, is continuing its steady stream of exclusive drops and collaborations, having recently teamed up with high-profile personalities, including Dave and Central Cee. The British label is now joining forces with Manchester’s...
hypebeast.com
Action Bronson Previews His New Balance 990v6 Collaboration
Despite the fact that adidas canceled his friends and family UltraBOOST collaboration, Action Bronson has still managed to stay close to the realm of footwear collaborations by executing a partnership with New Balance. Back in September, the American rapper and foodie quietly teased his forthcoming creation by rocking his collaborative pair in during an AEW wrestling match. Fast forward a couple of months later, he’s now taken to Instagram to provide an initial look at the pair.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Shows off $500,000 USD 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone knows how to celebrate in style. In light of the conclusion of the U.S. portion of his Twelve Carat Tour, Posty has dropped half a million dollars on an iced-out pinky ring. TMZ has reported that Post Malone enlisted celebrity jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers to...
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Announces First Album in Six Years, 'Herbert'
After a six-year wait, a new Ab-Soul album is finally on the way. The Top Dawg Entertainment staple is officially set to release his fifth studio album Herbert on December 16. Aptly named after the artist, whose legal name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, the upcoming record is described as “a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality.” A press release also notes that Ab-Soul suffered through “a series of unspeakable tragedies,” which allowed him to finish “the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”
hypebeast.com
adidas Skateboarding Unveils Heitor Da Silva’s New Forum 84 ADV Colorway
Skateboarding teamed up with Heitor Da Silva again for the Forum 84 ADV sneakers, introducing the silhouette in a whole new colorway that reflects the global Pro Team rider’s vibrant personality and style. A popular model within the skateboarding community, the Forum 84 ADV’s latest colorway blends premium leather...
hypebeast.com
18 East and Paterson Link Up for a Collaborative Collection
18 East has only been in business for over three years, but has still managed to create a generous helping of hype for engineering premium cozy outerwear pieces, intricate cut and sew items and graphic tees. Collaborations have been an important part of its business as well as it has linked up with the likes of Standard Issue Tees and Bodega, and now it’s moving into the tennis realm to create a new assemblage with Paterson. In the gallery above you’ll find the full lookbook that stars New York OG and avid tennis player DJ Stretch Armstrong.
hypebeast.com
Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa Announce Inaugural Black Star Line Festival in Ghana
Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa have officially unveiled the lineup for the first ever Black Star Line Festival. Set to take place on January 6, 2023 at the historic Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, the festival is billed as “a celebration of Pan-Africanism, building bridges between Black people and artists of The Diaspora with The Continent,” with performances from Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest.
hypebeast.com
A Balenciaga x Supreme Collaboration Could be Coming in Spring 2023
News has just come out that perhaps the Box Logo T-shirt seen at this year’s Spring/Summer 2023 Balenciaga show may have been more than just a homage to Supreme. Dropsbyjay comments that this is part of an official collaboration that is expected to drop in Spring 2023, and that is has been “confirmed.”
hypebeast.com
Nas Ties With JAY-Z For Most Top 10 Albums With 16 Each
Nas and Hit-Boy are opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 10 with King’s Disease III. The record earned a total of 29,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 20,000 in streaming equivalent album units (26.47 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 8,500 in album sales and 500 in track equivalent album units. King’s Disease III gives Nas his 16th top 10 entry in the Billboard 200, officially tying him with JAY-Z for the most top 10 albums among rappers on the chart.
hypebeast.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Just Released in Two More Colorways
While energy is still high around his newly-released album Her Loss that’s made alongside Atlanta’s 21 Savage, Drake is capitalizing on his momentum by further expanding his product line with. . The Toronto native has prepared a new range of comfy apparel as well as new sneakers, the...
hypebeast.com
Diesel Launches Its S-Prototype-Cr Sneaker in Five Colorways
Following its debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway in February, Diesel‘s all-new S-Prototype-Cr sneaker has officially launched in several vivid iterations. The silhouette, which is made from breathable mesh and overlaid with leather, features adjustable velcro straps over the foot and at the back. Its construction mimics that of a cage-like harness, with a crossover grosgrain layout and rubber mounts connected to an industrial, gripped sole. To finish, the sole comes up and over the toe, donning archival rubber “teeth” for an original look.
hypebeast.com
Nas and Hit-Boy Unveil Music Video for ‘King’s Disease III’ Cut “Michael & Quincy”
Nas and Hit-Boy are paying homage to two musical legends — Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones — in their latest music video. Directed by Sarah McColgan, the “Michael & Quincy” visual sees the rapper-producer duo in a montage of clips around the city, from biking down the street to rapping in front of a luxury car covered in a plastic sheet.
hypebeast.com
nanamica Reunites With DOE for a Joint FW22 Capsule Collection
Teaming up again, DOE and nanmica will be launching a joint Fall/Winter 2022 collection that combines both labels’ design philosophies. Combining DOE’s brand concept of “gathering of like-minded individuals,” and nanamica’s name, which signifies “House of the Seven Seas,” the collaboration promotes an extended belief of the “gathering of like-minded individuals under the seven seas.” To unite this partnership, every piece in the collection is marked with co-branding that stars the Kanji character for “seven” of nanamica, incorporated into the center of DOE’s signature square logo.
hypebeast.com
Robyn Lynch, RHUDE Among 2023 International Woolmark Prize Finalists
The 2023 International Woolmark Prize finalists have been announced, and this year is as strong as ever. With a line-up that includes Robyn Lynch, RHUDE (Rhuigi Villaseñor), Lagos Space Programme, BLUEMARBLE, A. ROEGE HOVE, Paolina Russo, MAXXIJ and MARCO RAMBALDI, the finalists this year were set to explore the theme of “Dialogue,” aimed to proffer a “letter to, and for, the next generation.”
hypebeast.com
NEIGHBORHOOD's adidas NMD R1 "Paisley" Pack Hits Shelves Again Next Week
With well over a decade of collaborative releases under their belt, Japanese streetwear brand NEIGHBORHOOD and German sportswear giant. have linked up countless times for various footwear and apparel launches. First teased in December 2021 and following an initial limited release in January, NEIGHBORHOOD’s latest take on the adidas NMD makes its return.
hypebeast.com
Horror Meets Humor in Dumbgood’s ‘American Psycho’ Capsule Collection
Back with another pop culture collab, Dumbgood just released an exclusive crossover with the cult classic horror film American Psycho. Starring Patrick Bateman, the villain protagonist as portrayed by Christian Bale, Dumbgood translates aspects of the character’s wardrobe alongside iconic imagery from the film into its apparel collection. From T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, and anoraks to matching sweats and blankets, eye-catching prints and phrases that reference the cult classic adorn every piece.
hypebeast.com
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans To Develop an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has officially disclosed plans of returning to TV for the first time in almost 20 years. The Oscar-winning director is looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The last time he worked in television was when he directed two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005.
hypebeast.com
Lola Plaku Believes That Clarity Is Key in Adapting to the Ever-Evolving Music Industry
As a 13-year-old girl who had just moved to Canada from Albania, Lola Plaku had absolutely no idea that her career would involve running her own creative agency and women empowerment organization, serving as an adjunct professor at one of the most prestigious music schools in the world and producing the early shows of artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky. An affinity for promotion, discovered during her time at Wilfrid Laurier University, led her to start promoting local hip-hop groups and from there on, her passion for the music industry only continued to grow stronger.
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Is Inviting You to Spend the Night in His Iconic Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is mostly known for being a master in the studio and cooking up Billboard chart anthems with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But away from the music, he’s also recognized as one of the most prominent sneaker collectors in the game as he’s often shown off his impressive sneaker closet in one of his Miami homes. And to share a bit of his footwear haven with the fans, he’s now opening up his abode and giving folks a chance to stay in this iconic space through Airbnb.
Comments / 0