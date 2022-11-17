ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to get a free reusable red cup at Starbucks

By Mary Meisenzahl
 4 days ago
  • You can get a free reusable holiday cup at Starbucks on November 17.
  • The red cups come with any size holiday drink order while supplies last.
  • This is the fifth year Starbucks has offered the promotion.

November 17 is the annual Red Cup Day at Starbucks, so you can get a free reusable cup that will outlast the holiday season.

To get the cup, customers can go into any participating US Starbucks location and order any size fall or holiday drink, like an Irish Cream Cold Brew, Chestnut Praline Latte, or Pumpkin Spice Latte. See a list of all applicable drinks here.

You're eligible to receive the cup any way you order, including mobile orders and delivery, but only while supplies last. If you order multiple drinks, you can get multiple red cups, Starbucks said.

This is the fifth year Starbucks has offered the reusable cup promotion, and this year's version is 16 oz and made of 50% recycled materials. Drinks on November 17 won't be served in the cups, but bringing any reusable cup in for future orders can get you a $.10 discount on your drink plus 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

