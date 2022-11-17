ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating series of deadly shootings

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a series of deadly shootings since Saturday evening. The first happened Saturday in Southeast Oak Cliff in the 4300 block of Riverside Road. Bill Sims, 50, was found shot to death around 8 p-m. Sunday morning, police found a man dead in East Oak...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Lake Worth police arrest woman after fatal weekend hit-and-run

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a woman they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Zenaida Gonzalez has been charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony. Police say she was the driver of a car that struck 42-year-old Andrea Hendrickson...
LAKE WORTH, TX
WFAA

2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say. Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect. No...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
realclearhistory.com

Original Reports of Kennedy Shooting, Death

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was shot in an open-air convoy in moving through Dealy Plaza in Dallas. He later died of his injuries at Parkland Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
proclaimerscv.com

18-Year-Old Man in Texas Was Arrested After Leading Police Officers on a Chase

An 18-year-old man in Texas was arrested after he led the police officers to chase them which ended with one dead and two other individuals injured. Police officers said that an 18-year-old man named Joey William Jarvis was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly escaped arrest. He led the police officers to chase them which led to one death and two other individuals who got injured.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating southwest Dallas murder

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
FORT WORTH, TX

