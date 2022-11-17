Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW AirportMark HakeDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas police investigating series of deadly shootings
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a series of deadly shootings since Saturday evening. The first happened Saturday in Southeast Oak Cliff in the 4300 block of Riverside Road. Bill Sims, 50, was found shot to death around 8 p-m. Sunday morning, police found a man dead in East Oak...
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
WFAA
Raw video: Dallas chase suspect jumps on car to avoid K-9
A suspect led authorities on a lengthy chase Monday before bailing on foot. When a K-9 caught up to him, he jumped on a car to avoid it.
fox4news.com
Lake Worth police arrest woman after fatal weekend hit-and-run
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a woman they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Zenaida Gonzalez has been charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony. Police say she was the driver of a car that struck 42-year-old Andrea Hendrickson...
2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say. Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect. No...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
realclearhistory.com
Original Reports of Kennedy Shooting, Death
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was shot in an open-air convoy in moving through Dealy Plaza in Dallas. He later died of his injuries at Parkland Medical Center.
WFAA
SUV driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Lake Worth, Texas
Police believe the suspect was driving a dark blue Chevy Equinox. They say it'll have damage to the front passenger side, including a missing headlight.
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
WFAA
Fort Worth chase suspects crash into multiple vehicles before being caught, police say
Police said they got a report about a stolen car. After the chase, the suspect and a passenger were taken to a hospital.
proclaimerscv.com
18-Year-Old Man in Texas Was Arrested After Leading Police Officers on a Chase
An 18-year-old man in Texas was arrested after he led the police officers to chase them which ended with one dead and two other individuals injured. Police officers said that an 18-year-old man named Joey William Jarvis was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly escaped arrest. He led the police officers to chase them which led to one death and two other individuals who got injured.
fox4news.com
Police investigating southwest Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
14-year-old high school student dies two months after road rage shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS — After a two-month battle for survival, a Dallas high school student has died after being shot in the head. Gabriel Zamora, 14, was shot during a road rage incident at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive. The family said they’re still left in the dark because...
Dallas teen dies two months after being gravely wounded in road rage attack
A teenage boy has died in Dallas – two months after he was shot in a road rage shooting. Fourteen-year-old Gabriel Zamorra had been in a coma since he was shot in his family’s car on CF Hawn Freeway in September.
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
fox4news.com
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
