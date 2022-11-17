Kari Lake Vows to ‘Correct’ Many Unspecified ‘Wrongs’ After Her Election Loss
In a new video posted to Twitter on Thursday morning, Kari Lake neglected to concede against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. Instead, she said she was putting together a legal team to “correct the many wrongs” in an election she narrowly lost. The only supposed “wrong” she mentioned in the video was the outage that affected some tabulators on Election Day, which officials in Maricopa County said they fixed after adjusting the printer settings. She pointed to long waits to vote as something nefarious, citing a man who went to three different polling places due to lines and “is not sure” his vote was counted. (She didn't specify why his vote wouldn’t have counted.) “For two years I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona,” she said. “Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonians is unforgivable.”
