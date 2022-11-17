ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake Vows to ‘Correct’ Many Unspecified ‘Wrongs’ After Her Election Loss

By Asta Hemenway
 5 days ago
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty

In a new video posted to Twitter on Thursday morning, Kari Lake neglected to concede against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. Instead, she said she was putting together a legal team to “correct the many wrongs” in an election she narrowly lost. The only supposed “wrong” she mentioned in the video was the outage that affected some tabulators on Election Day, which officials in Maricopa County said they fixed after adjusting the printer settings. She pointed to long waits to vote as something nefarious, citing a man who went to three different polling places due to lines and “is not sure” his vote was counted. (She didn't specify why his vote wouldn’t have counted.) “For two years I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona,” she said. “Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonians is unforgivable.”

Comments / 40

Lou52
5d ago

So glad she lost! She’s nothing but a trouble maker. We need level headed people working for Americans not crazy nut jobs‼️

CJ007
4d ago

If she had won she would be silent, but since the people didn’t and don’t want her to represent them she’s upset, sounds like she should have been talking to the people about what she could do for them instead of jabbering the same nonsense as trump. She got what she deserves which is absolutely nothing!

th3j3ster
5d ago

How? She’s powerless. She’s an empty personality and that’s it - nothing more.

