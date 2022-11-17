ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Mom Murderer Who Took Selfies With Her Corpse Gets 20 Years

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksZ43_0jERGoSl00
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Ann Shade/Allegheny County

David Sumney , the Pennsylvania man who brutally murdered his mother and took selfies with her body, has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison thanks to a controversial plea deal that virtually everyone in their family was vocally against.

By virtue of being jailed since 2019, he could get out in as few as 17 years.

Sumney , 33, received the sentence on a single third-degree murder charge in connection with the savage 2019 slaying of his 67-year-old mother Margaret. According to a criminal complaint against Sumney, he tortured and murdered his mother before shoving her body in a bathroom sometime before Sept. 1 that year. Sumney also documented the whole harrowing scene, taking 277 photos that included several selfies with blood on his face and his mom’s body.

Despite the twisted allegations against him, Sumney was able to secure a plea deal in August that dismissed some of the most heinous charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

“I cannot believe I would let myself get in such a state where I could do something so bad, so horrible. I cannot believe what I did, that I killed my own mother,” Sumney, wearing a red prison jumpsuit while his hands were handcuffed in front of him by a prisoner belt, told the judge during the Thursday hearing on the fifth floor of Allegheny County County Court. “I cannot stop thinking about it. I think about it every day. I’m sorry, but sorry doesn’t cut it. I handled things as badly as a person could have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBgz1_0jERGoSl00
Courtesy Ann Shade

“To my family, to my sisters, and my aunts, I know it’s impossible to forgive me. I don’t forgive myself. I just want to let them know I am truly sorry,” he added.

Both the district attorney and Sumney’s lawyers presented witnesses to the court to bolster their arguments for harsher (though not nearly as harsh as the family wished) and more modest sentences, respectively. Prosecutors called several of Margaret’s family members to speak, including two of her sisters and her niece, Margo.

Margaret’s older sister, Mary Ellen, stared at Sumney as she called him “less than a piece of trash” and said that she wished he “receive the death penalty.” Ann Shade, their other sister, also begged the court “to not give him a second chance.”

If convicted of the original charges, Sumney would have faced life behind bars.

Sumney’s cousin, Margo, recalled how she was one of the first people to enter her aunt’s blood-soaked home in 2019—saying she will never forget the “metallic smell” when she walked in.

“He is the epitome of pure evil,” she said in court. “We will never find peace with any of this.”

Among the defense’s witnesses were two Allegheny jail employees, one of whom described Sumney as a model prisoner who had no disciplinary infractions and was “doing Bible studies with other inmates.” Also in the mix: a doctor who made the case for Sumney having had diminished mental capacity at the time of the murder thanks to “extremely high doses” of Adderall.

His defense attorney, Chris Patterini, added Thursday that his client has “expressed remorse” and argued that his actions were the result of drug and alcohol use before asking for seven years in prison. Prosecutors called for a minimum of 15 years.

“That’s ridiculous,” Ellen, David’s half-sister, told The Daily Beast during the hearing, referring to the defense’s claims about Sumney.

While Ellen told The Daily Beast this week that she chose not to attend Sumney’s sentencing in person because her wishes about the case have been repeatedly ignored, she spoke to the court via Zoom to express her anguish about the gory details of their mother’s death.

“You broke her back. You paralyzed our mother. And then you just beat her and beat her. The blood was splattered along the walls,” Ellen said. “But I think the sickest part is the pictures. The 277 pictures. You only take pictures if you want to go back and see what you did.”

“David, she gave you everything she had. And when she didn’t have anything else to give, you killed her,” she added. “I had no idea you were this kind of monster. And I’m still upset you were not prosecuted to the fullest. This was first-degree murder.”

In the end, Borkowski sentenced Sumney to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years, before noting that he has already served three years in jail pending Thursday’s hearing.

That Sumney could be up for parole in 17 years “is crazy for murder,” Ellen told The Daily Beast.

The sentencing coming short of life behind bars marked the final blow for the Sumney family, who have been vocally fighting for a full-scale prosecution since Sept. 4, 2019, when he was arrested outside of his uncle’s funeral. It also places more pressure on another criminal case Sumney faces in Atlantic City—where an ex-girlfriend says he waterboarded and strangled her in a hotel room in July 2019.

“I’m happy,” the ex-girlfriend told The Daily Beast about Sumney’s sentencing, even though she too wished he had been prosecuted to the fullest. “It let me breathe a lot.”

Last month, after repeated requests to overturn Sumney’s plea deal, Borkowski oversaw a 15-minute hearing where Ellen was allowed to express her family’s outrage.

Despite the evidence against Sumney, a row of family members all shaking their heads, and letters from Ellen’s daughter and from her father, Borkowski upheld the plea deal. “Cases are resolved on a regular basis against the wishes of family members… and sometimes even victims,” he said.

“This is just wrong,” Ann Shade, one of Margaret’s three sisters in attendance, told The Daily Beast at the October hearing. “I just can’t believe this. Nobody is listening to us.”

When Sumney was first arrested days after the murder, police discovered him with a silver bracelet, a diamond gold necklace, his mother’s debit card, and three blank checks in her name.

Police would later also learn that after the murder, Sumney checked into a nearby Philadelphia hotel and prepaid for three nights. On the second day of his stay, the complaint states, Sumney stopped a hotel manager in the lobby and gave her a set of pearls before saying, “from a special lady to a special lady.”

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office eventually concluded that Margaret sustained multiple fractured ribs and a spinal fracture in the attack that also left contusions on her body and lacerations on her face. The complaint said the torture would have paralyzed the mother-of-three from the waist down had she survived.

Prosecutors previously revealed in a 2020 court hearing that Sumney extensively searched online on how to dispose of his mom’s remains. Among the searches: “How long does it take before a body starts to decompose?” and “How long do you wait to dispose of a body?”

The Allegheny County Office of the District Attorney told The Daily Beast on Thursday that “we believe justice was served” in the sentencing. An attorney for Sumney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Sumney’s case in Pennsylvania is effectively over, his half-sister Ellen said there was hope the Atlantic City case—in which he has yet to face a preliminary hearing—could help keep him off the street even longer.

“I’m disappointed with the Pennsylvania criminal justice system,” Ellen added. “Justice was not served. I feel like David won.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Greene County man found guilty on thousands of rape charges

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — After a four-day trial, a man has been found guilty on over 13,000 felony counts. The jury unanimously found Matthew Perry, of Greensboro, guilty. The district attorney says the case was initially filed by the prior administration and only one count of rape of a child and the other offenses were charged against the defendant.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation

Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local police dept. sued, accused of mishandling rape investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — A local police department has been named in a lawsuit filed this week in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The suit, filed on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” accuses the Northern Regional Police Department and one detective in particular of “shoddy, unprofessional and inadequate” police work in regard to a rape investigation.
wtae.com

Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WTRF- 7News

Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
TheDailyBeast

Dad Buried His 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive, Police Say

A father has been accused of burying his 6-year-old daughter alive. John Kraft, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, is behind bars after social workers found bruises on the girl’s body and face in September, police said. During interviews conducted two weeks ago with the alleged victim and her sibling, investigators said the children told them Kraft would “bury her in the yard when he believes that she is lying,” a criminal complaint said. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said it’s one of the worst child abuse cases he’s ever seen. “The allegations are that this child was beaten brutally, that the...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
35K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy