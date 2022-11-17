Read full article on original website
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders coaching rumors: Coach Prime reportedly 'in talks' with 2 FBS programs about jobs
Jackson State head coach, Coach Prime, is “in talks” with Colorado and USF about the available head coaching positions for both programs respectively, according to a report from college football analyst Carl Reed. This should not come as a surprise given just how much success Prime has had...
Polk County football playoff roundup
With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week. Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell ...
WESH
More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
The Florida Classic: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman live game thread for scores, updates, photos, a more.
UCF Knights Still Ranked: AP Top 25 Poll
The UCF Knights are still inside the AP Top 25 Poll.
Regional Semi-Finals: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — With regional semi-finals underway, teams are just 4 wins away from the state championship. Check out all the highlights from this week, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring Osceola High School and Treasure Coast High School. You can watch WFTV Football...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Pasco County Proposes 37-Mile Trail From Trinity To Trilby
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, and enjoy exploring Pasco County from top to bottom, we want to hear from you! Pasco County Engineering Services is hosting two open house-style public meetings to go over a planned 37-mile multi-use trail from
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
lawfareblog.com
Flynn Must Fly to Fulton
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?
Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida
Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
FWC considers rule changes for fishing off Skyway Pier
Environmental experts said thousands of pelicans and other seabirds get injured or killed after getting tangled in fishing lines.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
