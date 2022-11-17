ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Polk County football playoff roundup

With regional finals weekend upon us, here is how three Polk County powers advanced last weekend Lakeland routs Mitchell to reach Region 2 finals LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland’s bid for a ninth state championship moved a bit closer this week. Top-seed Lakeland overcame a slow start to blow Mitchell ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
ORLANDO, FL
tampamagazines.com

Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022

Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
constructiondive.com

Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy