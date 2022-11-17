Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Know before you go: Wisconsin construction projects and peak times for Thanksgiving travel
(WLUK) -- If you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving, there are still a few road construction projects you may run into. Most construction is wrapped up for the season, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says driver will encounter lane shifts and orange barrels in some locations. Major projects include:
Wisconsin Maritime Museum confirms evidence of Lake Michigan shipwreck
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The discovery of evidence in a Lake Michigan shipwreck comes on the 175th anniversary of its sinking. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum recently confirmed the steamer Phoenix was found off the coast of Sheboygan. Built in 1845, officials say the Phoenix was carrying coffee, molasses, general merchandise and...
11-year-old fatally shot during deer hunt
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a Wisconsin Department of...
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Respiratory viruses on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin: How to protect yourself and family
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin medical professionals are seeing a rise in viruses, and not just in children. They say it's important to take precautions as families prepare to gather for the holidays. "The viruses are coming back," said Dr. Mark Cockley, chief clinical officer for ThedaCare. Cockley says there is...
State representatives discuss Wisconsin's projected budget surplus
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is growing. It's now projected to hit around 6.6 billion dollars by July. Governor Tony Evers, along with the state legislature, will be deciding over the next several months how this money should be spent. The budget's state surplus is at a record...
