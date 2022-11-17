Devastating Iowa House Fire Kills Four Children

Karl Tapales/Getty

Four children are dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning in Iowa. Two managed to escape safely before firefighters arrived, 55-year-old John Michael Mcluer and 11-year-old Ravan Dawn Mcluer. Both were treated for burn injuries and their conditions are currently unknown. The four children ranged in age from 3 to 12, and all were pronounced dead at the hospital. A cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined, although firefighters don’t suspect foul play, CBS News reported. An investigation is underway by the Mason City police and fire departments, along with the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Read it at KIMT