Stefan Soloviev is the latest to gamble on New York’s casino sweepstakes, proposing to develop on a site acquired by his father several decades ago. Soloviev, heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, intends to apply for a casino license for a site south of the United Nations on the east side of Manhattan, Bloomberg reported. The six-acre site spans multiple parcels — primarily between 38th and 41st streets east of First Avenue — formerly occupied by a Con Edison plant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO