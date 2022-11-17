Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
Soloviev bets long-dormant Midtown East site in casino sweepstakes
Stefan Soloviev is the latest to gamble on New York’s casino sweepstakes, proposing to develop on a site acquired by his father several decades ago. Soloviev, heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, intends to apply for a casino license for a site south of the United Nations on the east side of Manhattan, Bloomberg reported. The six-acre site spans multiple parcels — primarily between 38th and 41st streets east of First Avenue — formerly occupied by a Con Edison plant.
Coveted six-building West Village apartment portfolio set for auction
Auction dates have been set for the sale of the coveted RB Portfolio, a collection of six walk-up, mixed-use properties situated in some of the most popular areas of New York City. JLL Capital Markets team led by Chairman, NY Investment Sales Bob Knakal, and Managing Directors Jonathan Hageman, Hall...
“124th floor” at Central Park Tower tops Manhattan luxury contracts
Gary Barnett has another pricey sale lined up at Central Park Tower. Unit 124 at Extell Development’s 217 West 57th Street went into contract last week asking $66 million, leading Olshan Realty’s report on contracts signed for Manhattan homes priced at $4 million or more. The 7,000-square-foot apartment...
Sam Zell discovers Jersey City rent control the hard way
If Sam Zell didn’t know Jersey City has rent control, he does now. Zell’s Equity Residential was compelled to roll back drastic rent increases proposed at a waterfront multifamily building after tenants realized they qualified for rent control, the Wall Street Journal reported. Rent increases for part of Portside Towers are now capped at 4 percent. Some residents had been facing 40 percent increases, which the landlord blamed on an algorithm.
GTJ sells East New York warehouse; Kartsonis, Wu cut deals
Four transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, led by a warehouse deal in East New York between a real estate investment trust and Affinity Realty. Two other sales were in Queens, while Manhattan had one. Below is more information on...
Will Innovation QNS happen without 421a?
Developers notched a major victory Thursday when they reached a deal to allow their Innovation QNS project in Astoria. But amid the celebrations, there was an elephant in the room: A tax break that the industry has deemed essential to such projects has expired. The pachyderm peering over the negotiating...
Lies, damn lies, and statistics: Did rent-stabilized vacancies really fall?
Another attempt to count vacant rent-stabilized apartments found earlier estimates exaggerated the problem by tens of thousands of units. The state agency that oversees rent stabilization reported that 38,621 of the city’s approximately 900,000 rent-regulated units were vacant in 2022. That is a far cry from the 61,000-plus reported empty last year and nearly matches the numbers before the 2019 rent law passed, City Limits reported.
Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
