The Turkey Bowl brings youngsters out to Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday

By Kevin Fries
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – If you’ve been around here for any length of time, you know about the Senior Bowl in February, where the best college football players in the country converge on Mobile. you may not know is that the Senior Bowl organization runs another football game with some younger football players. It’s called the Turkey Bowl. And here on the Red Couch this morning to talk about the Turkey Bowl happening this Sunday is Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy.

Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above.

Jessica: Well, you may not know is that the Senior Bowl organization runs another football game with some younger football players. It’s called the Turkey Bowl. And here on the Red Couch this morning to talk about the Turkey Bowl happening this Sunday is Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy. And this is going to be a lot of fun. These are boys and girls from our community that are getting to play on a big stage.

Jim Nagy , Exective Director Senior Bowl: Absolutely. Absolutely. So five years ago, when we when we got to the Senior Bowl and kind of took over things, one level of football that we weren’t really touching was the youth, the youth tackle leagues. You know, we have our Flag League, which your son plays in in high school and college, but those youth tackle league. So they’re going to be in the stadium all day long. A couple of flag teams are playing early to kick it off at about 1130 and we’ll be playing all through the day with the youth tackle leagues inside the stadium and giving those kids an opportunity, a memory of playing in the Big Boys Stadium.

Bill: Oh yeah. That’s got to be exciting for a lot of those kids. Now, what age range are we talking about?

Jim Nagy: We’re talking eight to 12, eight to 12 year olds.

Bill: All right. And how many are we talking about?

Jim Nagy: There’s 18 teams, so we’re going to bring them nine games going on throughout the day so that that’ll be that’ll cover the football part.
And we’re also going to honor all our high school kids from the area of Mobile and Baldwin counties that are going on to play college football next year. We have a thing called the Senior Bowl Future Prospect Team. So all these kids that hopefully will be bringing them back one day to play in the Senior Bowl, but we’re going to honor all those high school kids as well.

Jessica: There’s a lot of talent here on the Gulf Coast. This happening on Sunday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. That’s the beautiful stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. What time should people show up? Imagine you want an audience for this, right?

Jim Nagy: Well, we want an audience, but we’re also giving away a thousand turkeys in box meals in the parking lot.
So that starts at 1:00. And you want to enter of John Collins drive off Joe Road. And we are going to be handing off a thousand turkeys in box meals. We’re feeding the Gulf Coast and greeters in Blue Cross Blue Shield. And Marc Barron, the former great Alabama player, all kind of coming together to do this for the third year.

Bill: And the players are kind of getting the full the full thing, the full meal deal, so to speak. We got the football and you got the tailgating.

Jim Nagy: So you got the football you got the family, you got the food. It’s what Thanksgiving is all about.

Jessica: Jim Nagy with the Senior Bowl organization on the Red Couch. You want to write the Turkey Bowl down on your calendar for this Sunday. Thanks for being here, Jim.

WKRG News 5

