2 charged with selling drugs in Pawtucket school zone
Police said they searched a Hancock Street apartment after a months-long investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman arrested, Fall River man wanted for roles in alleged armed kidnapping, robbery
A Fall River woman has been arrested and a Fall River man is wanted for their roles in an alleged armed kidnapping that reportedly took place this weekend. According to Sgt. Moses Pereira, on Sunday, just after 6:15 a.m., Officers assigned to the Uniform Division responded to the area of Webster Street and Pitman Street in response to reports of a male in possession of a firearm.
2 Providence men accused of making ghost guns charged
Two Providence brothers previously convicted of violent crimes in New York are facing federal charges after five firearms, including four ghost guns, were found inside their residences earlier this year, according to prosecutors.
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 15 years in prison for gang-related drug trafficking, shootings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison for gang-related drug trafficking and several shootings. Janssye Toucet, 35, pleaded guilty to 22 felony counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, and committing a drive-by shooting.
Fall River man charged in Boston bank robbery
William Sequeira was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of bank robbery.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison in drug trafficking investigation involving agencies statewide
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 47-year-old Keith Daye, of Boston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
ABC6.com
Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the deputy chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Cmrd. Thomas Verdi announced his retirement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major...
ABC6.com
Providence man, 30, pleads guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution after being arrested by the FBI’s Rhode Island Safe Streets Gang Task Force. According to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha, Casimiro Pereira, 30, admitted that on...
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man fatally stabbed during confrontation in Providence parking lot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Stephon Calice, 26, died early Saturday morning after he was attacked in the parking lot outside the Cadillac Lounge. Police have not made any arrests...
WCVB
Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
Stabbing victim’s sister to killer: ‘You took a piece of our family’
Stephon Calise was killed early Saturday morning when he was stabbed in the parking lot of the Cadillac Lounge.
newbedfordguide.com
26-year old New Bedford man pleads guilty to firearm offense
“A New Bedford man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition. David Acosta, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition before U.S. District Court Judge Alison D. Burroughs who scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Acosta was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
ABC6.com
53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash
HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
ABC6.com
Exeter crash sends 2 people to the hospital
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 165 near Beach Pond. Rhode Island State Police said the two vehicles were small SUVs and both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, though they appear to be non-life threatening.
ABC6.com
Aspiring 12-year-old trooper spends day at state police barracks
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC 6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader said he’s a state trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention...
