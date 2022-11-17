ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahomans propose ballot initiative to secure reproductive freedoms

TULSA, Okla. — A citizen-led ballot initiative to restore reproductive freedoms to Oklahomans passed the challenge period Monday. State Question 828 (SQ828) was filed on Oct. 31, 2022, and the deadline to file any protests against the ballot initiative was Monday at 5 p.m. SQ828 would propose a constitutional...
TULSA, OK
Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago

TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Local families speak out about loved ones lost to opioid epidemic

TULSA, Okla. — Two local mothers are speaking out and sharing their stories after losing their sons to the opioid epidemic. Families supporting Families in Oklahoma is a group that regularly meets inside Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine to talk about their loved ones. Like Rider. “He always made people laugh,”...
TULSA, OK
OBN seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills

Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) recently seized more than four pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets, according to an OBN Facebook post. The OBN posted the following on the Facebook page, as well as a picture of the pills:. OBN recently...
OSDE receives $5.3 million grant for special education

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s (OSDE) Special Education Services team has received a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This $5.3 million grant will help support Oklahoma school districts and early career teachers in serving children with disabilities. This is the fourth year that OSDE...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OBI offers chance to win $250 for donating blood

Okla. — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is offering the chance for blood donors to win a $250 Visa gift card. Anyone who donates at any donor center or mobile blood drive from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed long sleeve shirt.
OKLAHOMA STATE

