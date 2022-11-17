ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Attorney behind lawsuit against FTX says Tom Brady, other celebrities 'could be liable' for crypto endorsement

The lawyer behind the class-action lawsuit against the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX said Wednesday that high-profile celebrities such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban should be held liable for violating Florida law and causing consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages. Florida...
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
