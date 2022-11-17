Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge caught on tape in San Francisco, expected to meet with Giants
MLB's top free agent, Aaron Judge, was caught on tape landing in San Francisco and is expected to meet with the Giants as his search for a new, lucrative contract continues.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Matt Carpenter sends thoughtful message to Yankees’ Aaron Judge on MVP
While the Matt Carpenter Experience didn’t end the way anybody wanted it to, Yankees fans will still be spreading mythic tales of their own personal first-half Paul Bunyan for years to come. And when Carpenter himself tells the story of the 2022 season, even he’ll start by sitting his...
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
POSSIBLE RECOUNT - Republican Kari Lake defeated in high profile governor race. Continue reading …. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES - NBC mum after pulling Miguel Almaguer's ‘explosive’ Paul Pelosi report. Continue reading …. WHO'S WHO? - Meet the potential GOP candidates running for president in 2024. Continue reading …
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider opposes Ohio legislation to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Amy Schneider, a "Jeopardy!" champion, is planning on attending the hearing for an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors at the Ohio Statehouse.
Attorney behind lawsuit against FTX says Tom Brady, other celebrities 'could be liable' for crypto endorsement
The lawyer behind the class-action lawsuit against the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX said Wednesday that high-profile celebrities such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban should be held liable for violating Florida law and causing consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages. Florida...
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three former football teammates, while wounding two others, on a bus while returning from class field trip.
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network's Sara Walsh makes reporter's husband a bit nervous
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh had her husband a little nervous as he watched the end of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney was defeated by GOP nominee and State Assemblyman Mike Lawler in a historic House loss in Tuesday's midterm election. Lawler, who ran heavily on crime and the economy, will unseat the longtime congressman who was first elected in 2013, The Associated Press...
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Todd, Julie Chrisley's lawyers disagree with prosecutors sentencing recommendation ahead of hearing
Todd and Julie Chrisley's lawyers disagreed with prosecutors' sentencing proposal as the two are set to appear in court Monday. The couple was convicted of financial crimes in June.
Dominican woman hides $450K of cocaine in wheelchair during NYC smuggling attempt, CBP says
A woman hid drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair that were discovered in New York City upon her return from the Dominican Republican authorities said.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
Fox News
869K+
Followers
5K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0