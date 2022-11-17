Read full article on original website
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Is Now the Right Time to Buy JD.com Stock?
It continues to grow its e-commerce revenue at a faster clip than Alibaba, and its margins are still expanding. JD's stock is cheap if you expect it to dodge delisting threats in the U.S. and survive China’s zero-COVID policies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria’s revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Is It Time to Buy Cisco Stock?
Cisco stock trades at a pessimistic valuation, despite dominating its core markets. Sales and profits are growing, partly thanks to a massive backlog of product orders. However, product orders are starting to tumble as the economy takes its toll on Cisco's customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
1 Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
A. O. Smith makes in-home hot water easy and customers in emerging markets are big buyers. Reliable replacement sales are the underpinning of the company's business in developed markets. With a strong core to support emerging market expansion, A. O. Smith is a Dividend Aristocrat with years of growth ahead.
Farfetch Stock Is Down 90% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Farfetch's slowing growth, ongoing losses, and growing dependence on China all suggested its business was unsustainable. Management expects its business to stabilize next year, but that outlook might be too far-fetched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Amid a challenging year on Wall Street, billionaire fund managers have stood their ground and put their money to work. Select ultra-high-yield dividend stocks -- those with at least 7% yields -- have been popular buys for billionaire investors during the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Is Block Stock a Buy With the Crypto Winter Staying Awhile?
Though Block's revenue has stalled out this year, the company is still growing when Bitcoin trading is excluded. Gross profit margin is growing even faster than revenue, although Block needs to implement more cost controls. Block still has a lot to prove, but there are still reasons for investors to...
3 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Nvidia is a leader in PC gaming, with a promising role in consoles and data centers. Meanwhile, Corsair's latest quarterly results sent its stock skyrocketing in the first week of November. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery is an under-the-radar games developer, with some exciting releases coming in 2023. You’re reading a...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The market is down sharply this year, but that won't stop this pair of businesses from generating a sustainable profit. Doximity is a social media platform for physicians that appears resilient to the ongoing advertising crunch affecting its peers. Lovesac markets highly adaptable sectional seating, and it's a lot more...
Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon
Disney and Amazon each have dominating positions in their respective industries. Disney has quickly gained streaming subscribers, and its parks are thriving again. Meanwhile, Amazon has a majority market share in e-commerce and cloud computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Among Wall Street analysts who follow Atlassian, the lowest price target is $147 per share, which implies 24% upside from its current share price. Among Wall Street analysts who follow Paycom Software, the lowest price target is $345 per share, which implies 9% upside from its current share price. Analysts...
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
2023 Is Coming: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Before the New Year
Companies reliant on consumer spending and advertising struggled this year amid the weak economy. While Microsoft's consumer segments softened recently, its cloud business carried the company forward. Alphabet's YouTube holds significant promise for 2023 as its Shorts concept continues to pick up steam. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
If you like collecting dividend checks, then Enterprise Products Partners is a high-yield workhorse to add to your portfolio. Clearway Energy has high-end dividend growth lined up for the next few years. NextEra Energy has huge growth opportunities ahead that should benefit investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
The energy sector is doing very well today thanks to relatively high oil prices. TotalEnergies is using the earnings boost to reward investors even as it preps for the clean energy transition. Enbridge is generating more cash flow than it needs and using it to invest in its business and...
2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Recover in 2023
Walgreens Boots Alliance's expanding healthcare business means more growth is on the horizon. Adobe's loyal customer base isn't averse to paying high prices, which can give the company a huge advantage next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
