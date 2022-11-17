Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
My 3 Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2023
However, the industry's rapid fire pace of innovation ought to bring investors back to the table in 2023. These three biotechs could be the best of the bunch from a return on investment standpoint next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Buy Cisco Stock?
Cisco stock trades at a pessimistic valuation, despite dominating its core markets. Sales and profits are growing, partly thanks to a massive backlog of product orders. However, product orders are starting to tumble as the economy takes its toll on Cisco's customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Recover in 2023
Walgreens Boots Alliance's expanding healthcare business means more growth is on the horizon. Adobe's loyal customer base isn't averse to paying high prices, which can give the company a huge advantage next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Nvidia is a leader in PC gaming, with a promising role in consoles and data centers. Meanwhile, Corsair's latest quarterly results sent its stock skyrocketing in the first week of November. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery is an under-the-radar games developer, with some exciting releases coming in 2023. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Where Will Roku Be in 1 Year?
Roku's struggles will likely continue until the economy improves. The company still has major growth opportunities in the streaming industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Overrated Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2023
Tilray needs a big year in 2023 to show investors it's on track to hit $4 billion in sales. DoorDash's sales have been slowing of late as consumers cut back on food delivery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Amid a challenging year on Wall Street, billionaire fund managers have stood their ground and put their money to work. Select ultra-high-yield dividend stocks -- those with at least 7% yields -- have been popular buys for billionaire investors during the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 28% to Buy Right Now
The Microsoft share sell-off is fueled primarily by inflation rises and consumer spending declines. Microsoft managed still beat competitors as its declines were moderate declines and it has cash in the bank. Microsoft has major plans to expand its cloud computing and gaming businesses going forward. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
Growth stocks have gotten walloped in 2022, but some now look like bargains. Autodesk provides durable software for the architecture, engineering, and construction markets. Spotify is the leading audio streaming company worldwide with a great track record of growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Could Carvana Stock Go to Zero? 2 Red Flags
Carvana is one of the high-profile victims of the 2022 bear market. Analysts are giving up on the company because of its deteriorating finances. While the stock's valuation looks cheap, the risks remain very high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Zoom Keeps Slowing, but This Nasdaq Stock's Drop Is a Bigger Surprise
The Nasdaq bounced slightly on Tuesday morning from Monday's declines. Zoom Video Communications stock fell as the company kept struggling to make a transition to an enterprise-customer focus. Dollar Tree surprised dollar-store investors with poor earnings guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Still Down
Match Group still has plenty of room to grow in online dating. Block is seeking to attract more customers by adding services to its ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Down 46%, is DraftKings Stock Finally a Buy?
The company has a very unclear pathway to profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock and 1 Reason to Sell
AbbVie is about to face some choppy waters as its Humira revenue starts to erode more rapidly. The company is expecting minimal growth or even top-line contractions for a couple of years. The stock's valuation reflects the challenges, and the company will likely thrive in the long term. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Bitcoin Déjà Vu: What You Can Learn From Previous Downturns
The current Bitcoin market meltdown is nothing new. The cryptocurrency has already survived four bear market crashes over the past decade. After each of these crashes, it subsequently went on to record an all-time-high. The length of recovery, though, can be anywhere from 20 to 36 months, so current Bitcoin...
Motley Fool
My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy for 2023 (And It's Not Even Close)
The fallout from the FTX scandal has rocked the crypto world. While there are many bad actors out there, there are still many cryptocurrencies with long-term viability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback
Already widely adopted, Zoom is working to expand its platform and functionality. Ulta Beauty continues its retail store growth as an all-in-one shop for beauty products. Nike remains a strong sports apparel and footwear brand despite supply chain issues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Comments / 0