Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn't mean you should sell your growth stocks.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results.
Motley Fool
Could Carvana Stock Go to Zero? 2 Red Flags
Carvana is one of the high-profile victims of the 2022 bear market. Analysts are giving up on the company because of its deteriorating finances. While the stock's valuation looks cheap, the risks remain very high.
Motley Fool
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
In this bear market, many growth stocks are trading down significantly in the last year. Block, Marqeta, and Shopify are three companies with explosive growth potential. The valuations of all three tech stocks are the most affordable they have been in years.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
Motley Fool
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The market is down sharply this year, but that won't stop this pair of businesses from generating a sustainable profit. Doximity is a social media platform for physicians that appears resilient to the ongoing advertising crunch affecting its peers. Lovesac markets highly adaptable sectional seating, and it's a lot more...
Motley Fool
1 Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
A. O. Smith makes in-home hot water easy and customers in emerging markets are big buyers. Reliable replacement sales are the underpinning of the company's business in developed markets. With a strong core to support emerging market expansion, A. O. Smith is a Dividend Aristocrat with years of growth ahead.
Motley Fool
Why Walmart Stock Is a No-Brainer Hold During a Bear Market
The retail titan enjoyed sales growth across all segments last quarter. Inflation, a strong dollar, and inventory surpluses have all posed challenges. Undeterred, Walmart expects full-year net sales growth to accelerate.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity.
Motley Fool
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have suffered as investors turn to assets seen as safer. But it's important to take a long-term view of the situation.
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Recover in 2023
Walgreens Boots Alliance's expanding healthcare business means more growth is on the horizon. Adobe's loyal customer base isn't averse to paying high prices, which can give the company a huge advantage next year.
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Buy Cisco Stock?
Cisco stock trades at a pessimistic valuation, despite dominating its core markets. Sales and profits are growing, partly thanks to a massive backlog of product orders. However, product orders are starting to tumble as the economy takes its toll on Cisco's customers.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Amid a challenging year on Wall Street, billionaire fund managers have stood their ground and put their money to work. Select ultra-high-yield dividend stocks -- those with at least 7% yields -- have been popular buys for billionaire investors during the bear market.
Motley Fool
How to Beat the S&P 500 in 2023
Here's hoping 2023 is a better year for the stock market than 2022. You need a diverse portfolio of growing, profitable stocks.
Motley Fool
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria's revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Now Owns 20% or More of These 5 Companies
Buffett has held long-time positions in four of these companies. He has bulked up Berkshire's position in one of them this year. One stock appears to be the most likely winner over the near term, with another the better long-term pick.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years
Investors can find value in one of the biggest tech names. This stock fosters value just as it manifests the cutting edge in communication. In time, this value retailer should become a bull's-eye for investors.
Motley Fool
3 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Nvidia is a leader in PC gaming, with a promising role in consoles and data centers. Meanwhile, Corsair's latest quarterly results sent its stock skyrocketing in the first week of November. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery is an under-the-radar games developer, with some exciting releases coming in 2023.
