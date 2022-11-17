Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Coats for Kids drive keeps local children warm
The Kiwanis Club of Houma invites the community to drop off new or like new coats at any South Louisiana Bank location this week. “Our club is pleased to help children in Terrebonne Parish again this year,” said George Robichaux President-Elect of Kiwanis Club of Houma. Dating back to 2006, the Houma club has provided coats to children in need each winter. Stop by any South Louisiana Bank branch this week to drop off coats in designed boxes, and the Kiwanis Club of Houma will do the rest.
houmatimes.com
Adopt a CASA child this Christmas
CASA of Terrebonne is searching for Santa’s best helpers to adopt a CASA child or teenager’s Christmas wish list! “We have 20 children in foster care that are actively being served by a CASA volunteer, that are in need of gifts,” Jenny Domangue Lead Advocate Supervisor of CASA of Terrebonne. “These gifts are their primary source of receiving gifts at all.”
houmatimes.com
Sheriff Webre Offers Safety Tips for the Holiday Season
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is offering several safety tips to the public for the upcoming holiday season. “During the week of Thanksgiving, many residents go on vacation or start their holiday shopping,” said Sheriff Webre. “We want to offer you some safety tips to keep your property safe while you’re away and to conduct financial transactions as safe as possible.”
NOLA community to give away turkeys, hams, meals, and more!
Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here's where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff hosts annual Thanksgiving Celebration
NEW ORLEANS — This year, so many people in New Orleans are struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year due to inflation and other needs. The Orleans Parish Sheriff is hosting her annual Thanksgiving Celebration at the Convention Center Monday. The event will help many people...
houmatimes.com
Occupant Protection Enforcement Wave Scheduled For Thanksgiving Week in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that by utilizing a Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, the Thibodaux Police Department is participating in a Click It or Ticket It wave within the City Limits of Thibodaux this week, which began Saturday, November 19th, and will last until Saturday, November 26th. Thibodaux...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Health System Names Robert Meilan, RRT as Director of Cardio-Respiratory Care
Terrebonne General Health System has named Robert Meilan, RRT, as the Director of Cardiorespiratory Care. Meilan has been with Terrebonne General for a combined 28 years, beginning his career as a patient transporter, then transitioning to a staff Respiratory Therapist. He served as the Cardio-Respiratory Care Shift Supervisor for many years until he was promoted to the Cardio-Respiratory Care Program Coordinator before taking his current position. In his previous role, Meilan responded to and monitored services delivered by the respiratory staff during emergencies and worked closely with patients and their care team to assess their respiratory status. He also assisted in supervising and directing the overall care provided by the Cardio-Respiratory Care (CRC) staff.
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
stmarynow.com
Terrebonne General names director for cancer center
Sukesh Manthri, MD, a board-certified medical oncologist, was appointed medical director of Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Manthri is also board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative care. He specializes in various cancers, including breast, lung, GI, lymphoma and myeloma. As medical director, Manthri will be responsible for...
houmatimes.com
Heather Marie Ledet
Heather Marie Ledet, 47, a native and resident of Houma, LA., passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The family would like to extend their appreciation for all condolences offered at this time. A private Memorial Service will be held by the family, at a later date. Heather is survived...
houmatimes.com
Pelican Waste not picking-up garbage on Thanksgiving Day
Pelican Waste and Debris will not be running on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. All residents in Houma and Thibodaux that have a Monday/Thursday pickup schedule will have their service resumed on the following Monday. However, we will be back to our regular schedule on Friday, November 25, 2022. Therefore we ask that you continue to put your garbage cans out the night before your service day to prevent missed pickups.
NOLA.com
UNO cancels Monday classes due to unspecified 'threat' discovered Friday
The University of New Orleans has canceled its Monday classes and is closing the campus for the day, citing an unspecified threat university police began investigating Friday. President John Nicklow said Sunday night that while there is "still no imminent threat to campus, I have made the decision to cancel all classes tomorrow out of an abundance of caution."
houmatimes.com
Rhonda Clement Corte
Rhonda Clement Corte, age 55, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born in Thibodaux and a resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Magnolia of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
NOLA.com
Where to eat near the New Orleans airport, from breakfast to gumbo to 24/7 food
Whenever I make an airport run these days, my eyes are peeled for good places to eat. This is a hot topic. Sometimes you want a meal before a trip, or you need to kill time before picking someone up, or perhaps you or your visitors urgently need a meal upon arrival — all the better if it gives local flavor.
theadvocate.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
houmatimes.com
2022 Study Shows Ochsner Health Physician-Researchers in Top 2%
Thirteen Ochsner Health physician-researchers have been recognized as the top two percent in their fields worldwide, according to a Stanford University study that ranks researchers based on the impact of their publications. These distinctions continue to highlight Ochsner’s focus on healthcare innovation and excellence through education and research. The...
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
houmatimes.com
Beverly Ann Cantrelle Brunet
Beverly Ann Cantrelle Brunet, 72, a native of Lafitte, LA. and resident of Houma, LA., passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Dauphine Chapel from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9am until the Celebration of Life at 10am. Burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
Grayson Philip Breaux
Grayson Philip Breaux, 21, of Houma, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, from suicide. Grayson was born August 14, 2001, to Chris and Marilyn Breaux and big brother, Hayden Breaux. After graduation, he has been the constant companion and caregiver of his beloved “Mimi”, Carolyn Shelton. Grayson is...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
Comments / 0