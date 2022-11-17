Steve Cooper, who steered Warner Music through a decade that saw the streaming become the primary format for the music economy, closed out his tenure as chairman and CEO with double-digit growth for the quarter and the preceding year, announced during the company’s earnings report on Tuesday. Cooper, 76, who joined the company in August of 2011 with no background in music, announced his intention to step down last June and will assist incoming chief Robert Kyncl, formerly head of business for YouTube, for a month before leaving the company in February. Cooper is the longest-running CEO in WMG’s history, having...

18 MINUTES AGO