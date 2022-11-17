ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tyler Childers Adds More Dates To His 2023 ‘Send In The Hounds’ Tour, Including One With Wynonna Judd

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Emma Delevante

Incase ya haven’t heard, demand for Tyler Childers tickets is higher than ever.

From the fact that Childers took a lot of time off from touring, and that he also released his first full lyrical album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, in over three years, fans are foaming at the mouth to see the man live and in person.

Not to mention, many Childers fans were left frustrated after the severe issues Ticketmaster was having during presale.

Now, tons of fans are having to buy resold tickets for TONS of money if they want any chance to see Childers in concert for his 2023 Send In The Hounds Tour.

However, Childers and his team are giving fans an opportunity once again to see him in concert, by adding two more dates due to high demand.

He’s added shows in Houston, Texas for April 19th, and Greenwood Village, Colorado on September 30th featuring John R. Miller & Wayne Graham in Houston, and the great Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys in Colorado.

General onsale starts tomorrow, Friday, November 18th at 9 AM local time.

Here’s the full list of tour dates below:

December 10—Asheville, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Center (SOLD OUT)

February 9—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

February 10—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

April 14—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*

April 16—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)

April 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

April 24—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre#

April 26—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl#

April 27—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

June 6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre+

June 8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed^

June 9—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

June 11—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion+

June 14—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory~

June 15—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~

August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point**

August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion††

August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium‡‡

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

On sale next Friday, November 18 at 9:00am local time

*with special guest Wayne Graham

†with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

#with special guest Charley Crockett

+with special guest Miles Miller

^with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller

~with special guest Marcus King

×with special guest Elle King

**with special guest Margo Price

††with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

##with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡‡with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

Related
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum Extends Headlining Tour Through Summer 2023

Parker McCollum announced today that he is extending his tour and building a ‘Summer Tour’ schedule to follow up the ‘Spring Tour’ dates he posted earlier this month. He will also be bringing along some fellow Texas country acts including the legendary Randy Rogers Band, as well as Flatland Cavalry.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kentucky Native Brit Taylor Drops New Sturgill Simpson-Produced Ode To Working Women, “Rich Little Girls”

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: The best country music right now is coming out of Appalachia. Of course, as a West Virginia native I may be biased, but just look at the names who’ve come out of states like West Virginia and Kentucky lately. Charles Wesley Godwin, Tyler Childers, Sierra Ferrell, Chris Stapleton… not to mention legends like Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam and Patty Loveless. There’s a hell of a lot of talent in those mountains.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kenny Chesney Announces 2023 ‘I Go Back Tour’

Looking back, it’s impressive to see what Kenny Chesney has done over the past 35 years. We’re talking about 31 number one hits, and the guy continues to sell out stadiums in thanks to his massive fanbase, dubbed “No Shoes Nation.”. With that being said, the guy...
IOWA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Touring With Jon Pardi Looks Like Fun…

Well…. this tour looks just awful. Friends, beer, music and fun… that’s what it is like being on tour with Jon Pardi. CMT took some behind the scene footage of life on the road with Pardi during his stop in Boston for his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

Richard Fierro credited as hero in Club Q shooting

One of the people being hailed as a hero for stopping the gunman in the Club Q shooting late Sunday night is reportedly a military veteran who was at the club with his wife and daughter.Richard Fierro of Colorado Springs is a U.S. Army veteran. The stress of the incident and the attention was overwhelming, said his wife Jessica. She feared it was triggering his PTSD.Fierro, 45, had gone to the club Saturday night with his wife and daughter, who Jessica Fierro identified as the girlfriend of one of the shooting victims, Raymond Green."She is overwhelmed to have lost her...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Bags First Ever Missouri Buck: “My Heart’s Still Beating Pretty Fast”

Morgan Wallen is fresh off his Dangerous Tour, spending a year full of packing out arena after arena across the country. So, as you can imagine, Wallen was probably ready to wind down a little bit… And he’s spending it out in the woods, joining the team from Drury Outdoors for their first trip to the northern Missouri woods. They documented the trip, and Wallen was joined by his cousin and fellow songwriter Jared Mullins alongside the rest of the crew for […] The post Morgan Wallen Bags First Ever Missouri Buck: “My Heart’s Still Beating Pretty Fast” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MISSOURI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

