Tyler Childers Adds More Dates To His 2023 ‘Send In The Hounds’ Tour, Including One With Wynonna Judd

Emma Delevante

Incase ya haven’t heard, demand for Tyler Childers tickets is higher than ever.

From the fact that Childers took a lot of time off from touring, and that he also released his first full lyrical album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, in over three years, fans are foaming at the mouth to see the man live and in person.

Not to mention, many Childers fans were left frustrated after the severe issues Ticketmaster was having during presale.

Now, tons of fans are having to buy resold tickets for TONS of money if they want any chance to see Childers in concert for his 2023 Send In The Hounds Tour.

However, Childers and his team are giving fans an opportunity once again to see him in concert, by adding two more dates due to high demand.

He’s added shows in Houston, Texas for April 19th, and Greenwood Village, Colorado on September 30th featuring John R. Miller & Wayne Graham in Houston, and the great Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys in Colorado.

General onsale starts tomorrow, Friday, November 18th at 9 AM local time.

Here’s the full list of tour dates below:

December 10—Asheville, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Center (SOLD OUT)

February 9—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

February 10—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

April 14—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*

April 16—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)

April 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

April 24—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre#

April 26—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl#

April 27—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

June 6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre+

June 8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed^

June 9—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

June 11—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion+

June 14—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory~

June 15—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~

August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point**

August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion††

August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium‡‡

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

On sale next Friday, November 18 at 9:00am local time

*with special guest Wayne Graham

†with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

#with special guest Charley Crockett

+with special guest Miles Miller

^with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller

~with special guest Marcus King

×with special guest Elle King

**with special guest Margo Price

††with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

##with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡‡with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham