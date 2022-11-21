ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students

By Audrey Conklin, Rebecca Rosenberg, Adam Sabes
Fox News
 18 hours ago
PRiMO
18h ago

The local PD is wayyyyy in over their heads I'm sure. FBI needs to work overtime... the fact they don't have any evidence at all doesn't make sense. So either they bungled the investigation already or there is more they aren't telling the public.

SmhAgain
19h ago

At first glance it seems implausible that no one else heard these savage murders happening, but when you think about it... At that age I always had my music or TV on, even while sleeping. Now everyone has earbuds/headsets to listen to their music/movies/TV/cell phones. And in a Noise Restricted housing situation, they can be blasting it personally, while no one else is disturbed. So it actually is quite plausible and understandable that nobody there heard a thing. And it's probably good that they didn't, or they most likely would've become victims themselves.

lynda thompson
4d ago

so horrifying..poor families heartbreaking 💔 find this killer..hopefully DNA or tips from the community..God bless them and their loved ones...

