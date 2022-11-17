Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Good travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving
Our Monday started with our coldest temperatures since March, with most locations dropping into the teens (and just missing the record for the date in Charleston) and even single digits in parts of eastern West Virginia. It was a frigid start to the Buck Gun season in West Virginia but outside of the highest terrain no tracking snow was on the ground in spite of the temperatures.
wchstv.com
Lighting up the night: St. Albans Festival of Lights returning to provide holiday cheer
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The holiday spirt in St. Albans will glow once again starting this week with hundreds of twinkling lights. Crews have been hard at work preparing for the annual St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park, with walking tours offered 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and hayrides 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to information posted on the event’s Facebook page..
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations, active cases drop
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. The deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,587 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County. a...
wchstv.com
Police call speculation, misinformation in 4 Idaho stabbings 'detrimental' to IDing killer
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Police in Idaho are addressing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms surrounding the recent stabbing deaths of four college students, saying it's detrimental to the case as they work to identify the killer. The four victims, who wee discovered dead last Sunday in an...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Auditor's Office conducting 'active and open review' of Charleston finances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News has learned from multiple sources that the West Virginia State Auditor's Office has an "active and open review" of Charleston's finances taking place. Depending upon what is found, the next step could be an official investigation. In addition, thousands of dollars of your...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Treasurer Riley Moore says he will seek US House District 2 seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Political chess pieces continue to move on the board already for the 2024 election as West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore said he will seek the congressional seat that will be open following Alex Mooney’s announcement he will run for U.S. Senate. Mooney, a Republican...
wchstv.com
Upsets dot quarterfinal round of W.Va. high school football playoffs; semifinals set
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The quarterfinal round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs brought a number of upsets, with nearly a half-dozen teams falling at home. In Class AAA, the top-seeded teams all handled their business and moved on to the semifinal round with comfortable victories...
Comments / 0