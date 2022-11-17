ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Good travel weather ahead of Thanksgiving

Our Monday started with our coldest temperatures since March, with most locations dropping into the teens (and just missing the record for the date in Charleston) and even single digits in parts of eastern West Virginia. It was a frigid start to the Buck Gun season in West Virginia but outside of the highest terrain no tracking snow was on the ground in spite of the temperatures.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lighting up the night: St. Albans Festival of Lights returning to provide holiday cheer

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The holiday spirt in St. Albans will glow once again starting this week with hundreds of twinkling lights. Crews have been hard at work preparing for the annual St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park, with walking tours offered 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and hayrides 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to information posted on the event’s Facebook page..
SAINT ALBANS, WV

