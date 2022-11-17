ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WHYY

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

GOP wins slim U.S. House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
WHYY

Pa. releases anti-racist guidelines as part of teacher-prep overhaul

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released new standards that ask teachers to interrogate their biases and recognize inequality in schools and school systems, including institutional racism. The standards require teachers to identify and disrupt racist practices, and make sure their approach to teaching incorporates a variety of perspectives. This...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHYY

N.J. expert optimistic about governor’s task force on school staff shortages

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon. The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

