Read full article on original website
Related
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican...
GOP wins slim U.S. House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden’s legitimate election, launches 2024 bid
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024. “I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,”...
Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the...
Central Bucks hires former U.S. Attorney McSwain to investigate ACLU’s allegation of anti-LGBTQ discrimination
The Central Bucks School District is hiring former U. S. Attorney William McSwain to represent the district following the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s federal complaint alleging the district has created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ students. On Tuesday evening, the school board voted 6-3 to hire the Duane...
Pa. releases anti-racist guidelines as part of teacher-prep overhaul
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released new standards that ask teachers to interrogate their biases and recognize inequality in schools and school systems, including institutional racism. The standards require teachers to identify and disrupt racist practices, and make sure their approach to teaching incorporates a variety of perspectives. This...
Pa. woman convicted of storming Pelosi’s office in Jan. 6 attack
A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Riley June Williams was...
Stimulus Update: This Is Your Best Chance for a Fourth Check
Will you end up with more stimulus money?
Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle
Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages crossed a major Senate hurdle Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come...
N.J. expert optimistic about governor’s task force on school staff shortages
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hopes to have solutions to an ongoing crisis in staffing K-12 schools. If a task force does its job, he will have them fairly soon. The governor announced an executive order during last week’s NJEA convention in Atlantic City that would create a task force to develop short- and long-term recommendations to increase the number of teachers and support staff at K-12 schools in the state.
Mar-a-Lago documents: Appeals court hearing to determine future of special master review
As former President Donald Trump faces the new reality of a special counsel leading Justice Department investigations on his conduct, a federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should remove what has been a notable hurdle in one of the probes.
Largest freight rail union rejects contract agreement, heads back to bargaining table
It’s back to the drawing board for tens of thousands of rail workers. SMART Transportation Division, the largest freight rail union representing 28,000 conductors and other trainmen, has rejected the tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration in September. The vote was extremely narrow — 50.87% voted against the...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0