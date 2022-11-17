Read full article on original website
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
Creatio’s No-code Platform has Been Recognized in the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research
The report recognizes Creatio’s composable application approach and no-code capabilities to easily extend and customize solutions without a line of code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced it has been recognized as a Facilitator in the Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
Creatio and Meritus Business Solutions Launch a Software Product that Redefines Lead Distribution Speed
15-Second Leads is a new digital solution that provides companies with swift and efficient lead distribution. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced their partner, Meritus Business Solutions, has launched a digital solution that redefines speed for distributing valuable sales leads. The application Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio enables users to reach their prospects in minutes after registration. The solution raises the efficiency of sales and/or field agents and significantly increases the chances of generating new business.
Data Collection and Data Enrichment Practices For Sales Teams
Data; we have too much of it. The more we collect, the more we need to clean. Fortunately, there are many ways to handle customer and brand data. We are going to discuss in detail some of the practices:. Let us start by understanding B2B data. Irrespective of the industry...
BairesDev, a Fast-Growing Software Outsourcing Firm, Receives “Best Agile Project” Award
Recognition from North American Software Testing Awards Among a Series of Awards in 2022 for the Fast-Growing Firm. BairesDev, a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company, has won the “Best Agile Project” prize at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. Finalists included IBM and QA Consultants. The...
Playvox Expands Workforce Management Capacity Planner: Cost-Cutting Solution Fuels Organizations Worldwide to Hire More Efficiently and Accurately
Powerful, Digital-First Solution Provides Precision Forecasting, Supports Hiring Challenges and Elevates the Customer Experience. Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement management (WEM) solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, has expanded its Workforce Management (WFM) Capacity Planner solution. Customers across multiple verticals such as healthcare, food delivery, insurance and more, can take advantage of Playvox’s intuitive and seamless technology solution to manage their employees more effectively, while helping overcome operations challenges.
Loftware Brings Together Over 2,100 Supply Chain and Labeling Professionals at Annual Convergence Conference
Convergence 2022 Featured 45 Sessions and 75 Speakers. Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, announced that Convergence 2022 attracted over 2,100 labeling, packaging artwork, and supply chain professionals, making this year’s conference the largest labeling and Artwork Management event of the year and the most successful Convergence in Loftware history. Participants included employees from 1,124 companies within 32 industries and across 92 countries.
Voxware Biennial Holiday Survey Indicates Consumers Less Tolerant for Delivery Delays and Inaccurate Order Fulfillment
Consumers wary of inflation and economic concerns with majority planning fewer purchases this holiday season. Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, has released the findings of its 2022 biennial consumer holiday survey. Consumers surveyed report that delivery delays and inaccurate orders have increased of late and indicate they will abandon retailers that fail to meet their expectations for shipping and returns management. Improving distribution operations will have heightened importance this holiday season as 56 percent of survey respondents report they will be buying fewer gifts due to inflation and economic concerns.
o9 Solutions and Supply Chain Insights With LKQ Europe Reveal Significant Supply Chain Planning Improvements Following the First-Ever Pilot to Test Outside-In Planning
After testing outside-in supply chain planning concepts via Project Zebra, LKQ Europe realized a 17.3% increase in forecast value add and reduced impact from the bullwhip effect. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, and analyst firm Supply Chain Insights today announced that...
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
Tech Maturity Shapes Firms’ Customer Experience Initiatives
ISG Provider Lens™ report says enterprises are seeking different contact center services to address changes in business and consumer behavior following the pandemic. Major changes in business operations and consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased demand for advanced customer experience (CX) capabilities, with enterprises adopting new technologies at different rates depending on their maturity and needs, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Performio Accelerates Growth with New London Office and Launch of German Datacenter
Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has launched a new office based in London to support its rapidly growing customer base in Europe and the Middle East. Performio customers in Europe will now benefit from using Performio’s ICM SaaS solution hosted in Frankfurt, Germany....
Peraton Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Services Partner Status
Peraton provides premier cloud infrastructure and application solutions for IT and best in cloud productivity to U.S. government customers. Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
Intel Market Share Slipping in the Cloud, as Shown by Liftr Insights Data
Intel has been losing cloud market share over months, quarters, and years according to Liftr Insights data. Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, reveals data indicating the signs of struggle for Intel. Public cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Aliyun, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent...
Taktile Raises $20 Million Series A Funding Round to Transform How Businesses Make Automated Decisions
Taktile empowers businesses in the financial industry to build, run and evaluate automated decision flows more easily and quicker than ever before. The platform is critical for insurance companies and lenders to launch new products fast and grow their portfolio in a profitable way. Taktile works with companies of all...
Torry Harris Integration Solutions Joins Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives. Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in integration strategy and API-driven digital transformation delivery, joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Karthik TS, Head – Center...
Fēnom Digital Expands Award-Winning Salesforce Commerce Cloud Solutions into the Maturing B2B Market
B2B sellers to benefit from a systems integrator that understands the Salesforce Commerce Cloud ecosystem inside and out. The modern manufacturer is the new king of eCommerce. With direct-to-consumer online sales booming at the height of the pandemic, it can be easy to overlook the steady growth of the global B2B eCommerce market. What does this mean? There are expanding opportunities for manufacturers and B2B businesses to experiment with B2C channels and marketplace opportunities.
Virtusa Recognized in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services
Virtusa recognized among 18 vendors in the new report. Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players quadrant of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services[i]. The first-ever evaluation was based on specific criteria based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
Exemplifi Announces Certification As a Colorado Based Small Business Entity
Exemplifi has been certified as a Small Business Entity by the State of Colorado. They received this certification based on their extensive work in providing effective digital solutions for multiple departments of the state of Colorado. “It is a great feeling to know that the Colorado authorities recognize our work...
