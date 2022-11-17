Consumers wary of inflation and economic concerns with majority planning fewer purchases this holiday season. Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, has released the findings of its 2022 biennial consumer holiday survey. Consumers surveyed report that delivery delays and inaccurate orders have increased of late and indicate they will abandon retailers that fail to meet their expectations for shipping and returns management. Improving distribution operations will have heightened importance this holiday season as 56 percent of survey respondents report they will be buying fewer gifts due to inflation and economic concerns.

4 HOURS AGO