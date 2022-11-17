ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Home on Fire in Eureka’s Old Town

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a single story wooden building at 2nd and Q Streets in Eureka. The first call came in a little after 8:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on site, they reported that there was a possible threat to another building. North Coast News is on the...
EUREKA, CA
‘Peninsula Beautification Project’ Kicks Off at Manila Park on December 3rd

This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. The Humboldt Bay Harbor District, Redwood Community Action Agency, and Caltrans are celebrating the launch of the Peninsula Beautification Project with a Community Volunteer Day kick-off event at Manila Park. The event will take place Saturday, December 3rd, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. at the Manila Park. Volunteers will spread new woodchips at the playground, plant native plants, and remove trash from the park. Caltrans will be on site to produce a video showcasing the grant project and event activities. Please bring work clothes, gloves, and a water bottle. Drinks and snacks will be provided at this kid-friendly event.
SAMOA, CA
Arcata Recreation Offering Holiday Gift Making Ceramics Class

The Arcata Recreation Division invites the community to enroll now for a two-week ceramics workshop to create handmade gifts for the holiday season!. Arcata Recreation is offering this special two-week ceramics session focused on creating handmade holiday gifts. This class is open to adults and families with youth ages six and up. Turn this gift making opportunity into a fun and festive experience! The first class will focus on hand building and the second will focus on glazing. Following the second class, items will be fired and then available for pick up.
ARCATA, CA
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for ‘First Saturday Night Arts Alive!’ on December 3rd

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. This exhibition showcases Katie Pasquini Masopust’s art quilt/textile work over the past forty years. She draws from everyday inspirations, including nature, architecture, and her own paintings – to create distinctive art quilts. Katie combines the textures and colors of cloth to create intricate compositions focusing on abstraction, creating a plethora of visual delights and intrigue. She has always worked in series – choosing one idea and then exploring the many ways to express that idea – while keeping each piece new and exciting.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Motorcyclist Fleeing Law Enforcement Crashes on 12th St Onramp into Fortuna

About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
FORTUNA, CA
Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
EUREKA, CA
Uninvited Man Assaults Woman When Asked to Leave

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 12:12 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Michael Robinson: ‘To the day he died, music brought him joy’

Michael Richard Robinson was born July 8, 1944 to Richard Clemens Robinson and Charlie Virgina Brown Robinson in Washington, DC. He came to California and attended Whittier College and Cal State Fullerton. A talented craftsman, he worked as a prop and stage set builder for the Renaissance and Dickens Fairs...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Locally Made Film Autumn Run Screening at Minor Theatre December 14th

Locally made film, Autumn Run, will screen Wednesday, December 14, 2022 7:00 PM at The Minor Theatre in Arcata, CA. Recently accepted as a candidate for First Time Filmmaker award at the Montreal Independent Film Festival, Autumn Run has been accepted into multiple film festivals throughout 2022, earning awards for Best First Time Female Filmmaker, (Toronto FF); and Best Feature – Micro Budget under $250,000 (International New York FF).
ARCATA, CA
[UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: One Dead] Fiery Crash North of Myers Flat

A white sedan and a black SUV reportedly collided head on at 3:54 p.m. on southbound 101 at mile marker 30.3 between Myers Flat and Weott. The Incident Commander requested a medevac helicopter after seeing one vehicle on fire and both vehicles with major damage. The air ambulance is requested to land “at Dyerville Loop.”
MYERS FLAT, CA

