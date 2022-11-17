The Arcata Recreation Division invites the community to enroll now for a two-week ceramics workshop to create handmade gifts for the holiday season!. Arcata Recreation is offering this special two-week ceramics session focused on creating handmade holiday gifts. This class is open to adults and families with youth ages six and up. Turn this gift making opportunity into a fun and festive experience! The first class will focus on hand building and the second will focus on glazing. Following the second class, items will be fired and then available for pick up.

ARCATA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO