Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Prodapt Wins the Prestigious Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022
Prodapt is the winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022 in the Communications category. Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology & managed services provider with a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the “Communications” category. The prestigious award recognizes Prodapt’s contributions to Salesforce-driven digital transformation programs and the development of specific solution accelerators for the communications industry.
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security
The company enhanced its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as...
salestechstar.com
Virtusa Recognized in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services
Virtusa recognized among 18 vendors in the new report. Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players quadrant of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services[i]. The first-ever evaluation was based on specific criteria based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
salestechstar.com
Peraton Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Services Partner Status
Peraton provides premier cloud infrastructure and application solutions for IT and best in cloud productivity to U.S. government customers. Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.
salestechstar.com
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
salestechstar.com
Women in Revenue Receives Grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures to Promote Gender Equity in Sales and Marketing Roles
Funding Helps Rapidly Expand Programs to Drive Career Success for Women and Grow Women in Revenue Community. Women in Revenue (WIR), a non-profit organization created to empower and elevate women in sales, marketing, revops, and customer success careers, has received a grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures (TGIV). TGIV is the charitable arm of Tiger Global, a global tech investment firm. The grant comes from TGIV’s Gender Equity in Tech Fund (T-GET), a $50 million commitment designed to increase access, inclusion, representation, and parity for women across the technology ecosystem.
salestechstar.com
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
salestechstar.com
Creatio’s No-code Platform has Been Recognized in the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research
The report recognizes Creatio’s composable application approach and no-code capabilities to easily extend and customize solutions without a line of code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced it has been recognized as a Facilitator in the Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
salestechstar.com
Equinor and Cognite Enter Long-term Collaboration to Further Accelerate Equinor’s Digitalization Program
Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, announced a long-term frame agreement with Equinor, a world-leading energy company. The collaboration will expand Equinor’s data capabilities and further strengthen its digital program focused on global energy security and energy transition. The objective for the Equinor and Cognite cooperation is to...
salestechstar.com
Playvox Expands Workforce Management Capacity Planner: Cost-Cutting Solution Fuels Organizations Worldwide to Hire More Efficiently and Accurately
Powerful, Digital-First Solution Provides Precision Forecasting, Supports Hiring Challenges and Elevates the Customer Experience. Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement management (WEM) solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, has expanded its Workforce Management (WFM) Capacity Planner solution. Customers across multiple verticals such as healthcare, food delivery, insurance and more, can take advantage of Playvox’s intuitive and seamless technology solution to manage their employees more effectively, while helping overcome operations challenges.
salestechstar.com
WeTrade Group Inc. Announces US$120 Million Agreement with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD for Launching Operation of WTPay Technology Tools in Singapore
WeTrade Group Inc, a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company has entered into a technical agency (commission) agreement (the “Agreement”) with Vmade Tech PTE. LTD (“Vmade”), under which Vmade commits to implementing the actual operation of WTPay technology tools in Singapore. WTPay technology is independently developed by the Company and designed to realize the commercial application of WTPay system which supports multiple methods of online payment from customers, including Wechat Pay, Alipay, Visa, Master Card, local E-wallets and mainstream digital wallets in many countries.
salestechstar.com
Hyperview Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification
The third-party audit demonstrates that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Hyperview, a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform provider, announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Hyperview provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the Hyperview system.
salestechstar.com
Intel Market Share Slipping in the Cloud, as Shown by Liftr Insights Data
Intel has been losing cloud market share over months, quarters, and years according to Liftr Insights data. Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, reveals data indicating the signs of struggle for Intel. Public cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Aliyun, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent...
salestechstar.com
BairesDev, a Fast-Growing Software Outsourcing Firm, Receives “Best Agile Project” Award
Recognition from North American Software Testing Awards Among a Series of Awards in 2022 for the Fast-Growing Firm. BairesDev, a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company, has won the “Best Agile Project” prize at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. Finalists included IBM and QA Consultants. The...
salestechstar.com
New Acosta Study Reflects Omnichannel Path to Consumer Electronics Purchases Amidst Inflation Concerns
As retailers approach the busiest days of the holiday shopping season, Acosta shared the results of its recent Shopper Insights Consumer Electronics Survey. While 74% of shoppers reflected a high level of concern about inflation, with more than half noting higher prices on nine of the top 10 most purchased items over the past year, 75% of shoppers claim that price had only somewhat to no impact on their decisions to buy the most-purchased consumer electronic items.
salestechstar.com
Loftware Brings Together Over 2,100 Supply Chain and Labeling Professionals at Annual Convergence Conference
Convergence 2022 Featured 45 Sessions and 75 Speakers. Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, announced that Convergence 2022 attracted over 2,100 labeling, packaging artwork, and supply chain professionals, making this year’s conference the largest labeling and Artwork Management event of the year and the most successful Convergence in Loftware history. Participants included employees from 1,124 companies within 32 industries and across 92 countries.
salestechstar.com
Entytle & Documoto Partner to Help Equipment Manufacturers Connect “Data to Drawings”, Simplifying Parts Sales Workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more parts. Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems. One...
salestechstar.com
Kdan Mobile Makes Strategic Investment in Toss Lab, Inc. To Expand Global Enterprise Market
Leading Asian SaaS Companies Collaborate to Expand Global B2B Footprint. Kdan Mobile Software, Ltd, a global SaaS company headquartered in Taiwan, announces its 1.2 million USD strategic investment in Korean SaaS giant, Toss Lab, Inc. The two leading productivity software companies from Asia plan to integrate their solutions to expand the international B2B market.
salestechstar.com
Digital Transformation Headlines TransPerfect’s GlobalLink NEXT Conferences in San Francisco and Amsterdam
Industry Leaders Discuss Best Practices in Technology and Multilingual Content. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, recently held its annual GlobalLink NEXT conferences in San Francisco and Amsterdam. The conferences returned to the traditional in-person format, hosting hundreds of speakers and attendees to discuss trends, updates, and best practices in technology and multilingual content.
salestechstar.com
Quickbase Named a Strong Performer in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Quickbase for integration of project information management with project delivery. Quickbase, the no-code platform for complex project portfolios, announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022, its first time being evaluated in this market by Forrester. According to the report, “Emphasizing construction, engineering, healthcare and retail industries, the vendor differentiates itself by targeting key information that supports the delivery of complex projects and programs.”
Comments / 0