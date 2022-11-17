Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon

The Boston Red Sox have been very active in the early stages of free agency, and expect to be able to announce new players soon.

Will the Boston Red Sox be announcing that they've signed some impact players in the coming days? It sounds like there is internal optimism after an active couple of weeks behind the scenes.

The team has plenty of money freed up this offseason, and some key players they intend to bring back, namely shortstop Xander Bogaerts and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. According to a primary source, the team is making external offers as well .

"Coming out of (last week’s) GM meetings, I can tell you that we have been very proactive,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy told The Boston Globe's Michael Silverman. “Though I know people don’t want to hear about how aggressive we’ve been, because it doesn’t mean anything until there’s something to announce.

“But I can tell you that we’ve made offers to several players, including our own players. And we’re cautiously optimistic that things are going to start moving here.”

Kennedy said the Red Sox "sweetened" offers to both Bogaerts and superstar third baseman Rafael Devers (who enters the last year of his contract). It was previously reported that the team made a multi-year offer to Eovaldi , and that there has been "mutual interest" between Boston and Rich Hill .

The wording of the quote also heavily implies that the Red Sox have made offers to external free agents, which is the bigger story.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company have kept their moves tight to the vest since coming over, so the lack of rumors does not necessarily equate to a lack of activity.

Boston desperately needs both high-end starting pitching and a new set of arms in the bullpen. Shortstop is a growing concern as Bogey continues to receive plenty of interest from some of the biggest markets in the league .

They also could use a slugger to add to the outfield , a catcher to improve upon a duo that currently stands as Reese McGuire and Connor Wong, and have a vacancy in the designated hitter role .

It appears that Kennedy believes at least one of those upgrades will occur soon, which would at the very least ease the minds of the fans.

The team has a lot to accomplish this winter, an acquisition or two in the coming weeks could go a long way toward building a competitive roster for 2023 and beyond.

