3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11

These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
