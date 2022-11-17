Read full article on original website
‘The Walking Dead’: 6 spin-offs to whet your walker appetite after the series finale
AMC’s “The Walking Dead” concluded its 11th and final season on November 20, 2022, but just like the walkers in this apocalyptic drama, the series isn’t going to stay dead for long. The show’s corpse will soon “reanimate” as several spin-offs will hit our TVs in the near future. If you cried at the series finale, and the thought of going a week without zombies on your screen is too much to bear, take a look at these six current and future “The Walking Dead” spin-offs which will surely whet your appetite for stories of gritty survival survival. SEE‘The Walking Dead’ deaths...
Kate Hudson Celebrates Mom Goldie Hawn’s Birthday With A Sweet Tribute
Goldie Hawn recently celebrated her 77th birthday and her family made sure to send lots of love to her on her special day. Goldie’s daughter, actress Kate Hudson, shared a series of photos and wrote a very special message to her mom. She wrote, “So lucky I get to...
Watch: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig try to escape disaster in 'White Noise' trailer
"White Noise," a new film directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, is coming to Netflix.
Sinbad learning to walk again 2 years after massive stroke: ‘Fighting for every inch’
Legendary comedian Sinbad is defying the odds only a couple years after having a massive stroke which placed him in a medically-induced coma, but his family says there’s still a long road ahead.
