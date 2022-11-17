AMC’s “The Walking Dead” concluded its 11th and final season on November 20, 2022, but just like the walkers in this apocalyptic drama, the series isn’t going to stay dead for long. The show’s corpse will soon “reanimate” as several spin-offs will hit our TVs in the near future. If you cried at the series finale, and the thought of going a week without zombies on your screen is too much to bear, take a look at these six current and future “The Walking Dead” spin-offs which will surely whet your appetite for stories of gritty survival survival. SEE‘The Walking Dead’ deaths...

24 MINUTES AGO