Infobip to Improve Customer Satisfaction With Dialogflow Integration Through Partnership With Google Cloud

Tech Maturity Shapes Firms’ Customer Experience Initiatives
ISG Provider Lens™ report says enterprises are seeking different contact center services to address changes in business and consumer behavior following the pandemic. Major changes in business operations and consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased demand for advanced customer experience (CX) capabilities, with enterprises adopting new technologies at different rates depending on their maturity and needs, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security
The company enhanced its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as...
Virtusa Recognized in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services
Virtusa recognized among 18 vendors in the new report. Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players quadrant of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services[i]. The first-ever evaluation was based on specific criteria based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
Agiloft Ranked Value Leader Across All 3 Company Sizes in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Agiloft’s no-code CLM platform ranked in the top-right Value Leader position by procurement industry analyst firm Spend Matters. Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has once again been named a Value Leader by industry analyst firm Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM).
ThroughPut Inc. Announces Partnership With project44 to Unleash AI-Powered Supply Chain Capacity and Profitability
ThroughPut’s AI-based demand sensing and capacity planning capabilities and project44 to empower companies with disruption-free supply chain operations. ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, announced that it has entered into a technology partnership with project44, the global leader in supply chain visibility, to unlock supply chain profitability amid disruptions and global port congestion.
Taktile Raises $20 Million Series A Funding Round to Transform How Businesses Make Automated Decisions
Taktile empowers businesses in the financial industry to build, run and evaluate automated decision flows more easily and quicker than ever before. The platform is critical for insurance companies and lenders to launch new products fast and grow their portfolio in a profitable way. Taktile works with companies of all...
Peraton Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Services Partner Status
Peraton provides premier cloud infrastructure and application solutions for IT and best in cloud productivity to U.S. government customers. Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.
Fēnom Digital Expands Award-Winning Salesforce Commerce Cloud Solutions into the Maturing B2B Market
B2B sellers to benefit from a systems integrator that understands the Salesforce Commerce Cloud ecosystem inside and out. The modern manufacturer is the new king of eCommerce. With direct-to-consumer online sales booming at the height of the pandemic, it can be easy to overlook the steady growth of the global B2B eCommerce market. What does this mean? There are expanding opportunities for manufacturers and B2B businesses to experiment with B2C channels and marketplace opportunities.
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
BairesDev, a Fast-Growing Software Outsourcing Firm, Receives “Best Agile Project” Award
Recognition from North American Software Testing Awards Among a Series of Awards in 2022 for the Fast-Growing Firm. BairesDev, a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company, has won the “Best Agile Project” prize at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. Finalists included IBM and QA Consultants. The...
Creatio and Meritus Business Solutions Launch a Software Product that Redefines Lead Distribution Speed
15-Second Leads is a new digital solution that provides companies with swift and efficient lead distribution. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced their partner, Meritus Business Solutions, has launched a digital solution that redefines speed for distributing valuable sales leads. The application Meritus 15-Second Leads for Creatio enables users to reach their prospects in minutes after registration. The solution raises the efficiency of sales and/or field agents and significantly increases the chances of generating new business.
Entytle & Documoto Partner to Help Equipment Manufacturers Connect “Data to Drawings”, Simplifying Parts Sales Workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more parts. Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems. One...
Data Collection and Data Enrichment Practices For Sales Teams
Data; we have too much of it. The more we collect, the more we need to clean. Fortunately, there are many ways to handle customer and brand data. We are going to discuss in detail some of the practices:. Let us start by understanding B2B data. Irrespective of the industry...
CobbleStone Software Introduces CobbleStone Auto-Redline for Streamlined AI-Based Contract Negotiations
This exciting contract auto-redline feature is powered by CobbleStone’s VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning – and offers a future-minded take on contract negotiations. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2022 report – has enhanced its’ contract...
SalesTechStar Interview with Leena Joshi, Co-founder and CEO at CloseFactor
Leena Joshi, Co-founder and CEO at CloseFactor highlights more about the state of modern day sales processes and the growing impact of salestech:. Tell us a bit about your background in the industry and what led to co-founding CloseFactor. I’ve spent a lifetime in enterprise software, working on go-to-market teams...
Quickbase Named a Strong Performer in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Quickbase for integration of project information management with project delivery. Quickbase, the no-code platform for complex project portfolios, announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022, its first time being evaluated in this market by Forrester. According to the report, “Emphasizing construction, engineering, healthcare and retail industries, the vendor differentiates itself by targeting key information that supports the delivery of complex projects and programs.”
Fobi Launches Tap2Win, A New Solution for Retail Giveaway & Sweepstakes Programs
Tap2Win significantly improves the customer experience for retail giveaways and drives improved customer acquisition and engagement for retailers and brands. Fobi AI Inc., a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, announced the launch of their new Tap2Win Retail Giveaway solution which makes giveaways easier and more fun for users and more effective for customer acquisition for retailers and brands. Tap2Win utilizes Fobi’s Wallet Pass platform and SmartTap devices to digitize and improve the current giveaway solutions.
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
Creatio’s No-code Platform has Been Recognized in the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research
The report recognizes Creatio’s composable application approach and no-code capabilities to easily extend and customize solutions without a line of code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced it has been recognized as a Facilitator in the Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
