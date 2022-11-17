Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries
River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez
The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash
BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
One dead after vehicle hits tree in Bethel Island
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP. Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said. KRON On […]
Friday evening traffic collision in Fairfield kills two
FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600.
Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Early Morning Vehicle Crash on Bethel Island
The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that one person was dead after a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Bethel Island. According to CHP, at about 2:10am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a single vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island. The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree. CHP and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the driver was pronounced deceased.
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents
PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
Multiple injured in rollover crash in Rancho Cordova: Metro Fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured Thursday in Rancho Cordova during a rollover crash, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash between a box truck and a minivan happened around 4 p.m. on White Rock Road, near Prairie City Road. The CHP said a large box truck lost control while driving […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Modesto Accident Involving Vehicle Kills Bicycle Rider
Bicycle Rider Killed in Accident at McHenry Avenue Intersection. A bicycle rider was killed on the evening of November 15 after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The collision occurred at the McHenry/Union avenues intersection shortly past 7:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. The bicycle rider, 61-year-old Kent Warn of Modesto, died from his injuries.
Gilroy Dispatch
Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy
A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Solano County (Solano County, CA)
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads. According to the officials, a Mazda was traveling at a high speed when it lost control and veered off the roadway.
SR-12 lanes closed in both directions due to Rio Vista bridge malfunction
RIO VISTA -- Lanes are blocked in both directions on SR-12 due to a malfunction with the Rio Vista bridge.Caltrans says that eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-12 are blocked due to the bridge not operating.No estimated time of reopening has been given, and Caltrans is advising motorists to take alternate routes.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
Sheriff: Suspect shot at deputies from roof in Modesto before killing self
MODESTO — A suspect who shot at deputies in Modesto ended up taking his own life, authorities say. The incident happened late Wednesday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a person who was reportedly driving recklessly near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue. While the suspect - 24-year-old Ceres resident Aaron Osgood - did stop, deputies say he ran off into a business along the 100 block of Empire Avenue. Deputies put up a perimeter and soon noticed someone on the roof of a warehouse. A drone then confirmed that it was Osgood. Osgood was monitored...
