WKTV
Two homes catch fire on East Clark Street in Ilion
ILION, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to a structure fire on East Clark Street in Ilion Monday evening to find two houses engulfed in flames. The fire broke out right next to the Stewart’s Shop around 5 p.m. Multiple crews were called to the scene where they...
WKTV
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday. Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2-6:30 p.m. Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days away and prices...
WKTV
13 displaced after 2 homes heavily damaged by fire in Ilion
ILION, N.Y. -- Thirteen people were displaced Monday after two homes were damaged by fire on East Clark Street in Ilion. The first calls to 911 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge Andy Monohan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
WKTV
Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
WKTV
Man killed in early morning shooting on Whitesboro St.
Utica,N.Y.--A Utica man was killed in an early morning shooting on Whitesboro Street on Sunday. Utica police were sent to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 1506 Whitesboro Street around 12:15 Sunday morning. A witness who was at a nearby gas station heard those shots and located the victim about a block away from the store.
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
WKTV
Utica man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs
One of three Utica men involved in a fight in Saratoga Springs was shot when police had to fire at an armed off-duty deputy over the weekend. Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs. A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight...
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
WKTV
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
WKTV
Leon Etienne bringing magic show to Old Forge during Christmas on Main Street celebration
OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will be in the Mohawk Valley this holiday season bring his “Magic Rocks!” show to The Strand in Old Forge. Etienne, who was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” is originally from Utica. He will perform during...
WKTV
Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning. Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight. A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man shot and killed in West Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man was found on the ground early Sunday morning having suffered gunshot wounds. The victim died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Utica Police were dispatched to the Garden Apartments on Whitesboro St around 12:15 AM. The 911 call was by a person who heard the gunshots from a convenience store a block east of the crime scene and came across the victim when he left the store.
WKTV
Christmas on Main returns
Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
WKTV
Police looking for owner of vehicle that hit a Whitesboro DPW vehicle Friday and fled
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle. The driver of a Ford F150 hit a village Department of Public Works vehicle on Main Street in Whitesboro around 1:15 PM Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Lake effect snow causes delays, closings in some North Country, Oneida County schools
Heavy snow and winds caused some schools in the North Country and Oneida County to delay or close on Monday. Some communities got more than 20 inches of snow from the lake-effect bands that hit Sunday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Jefferson County are...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
WKTV
New Forest Cemetery holds open house
Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
