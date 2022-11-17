Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries at 2568 West North Bend in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported at Highland Avenue and East McMillan Street in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Vehicle fire reported at Highland Avenue and East McMillan Street in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Report of a three-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, unknown injuries, traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Hunt and Blue Ash roads in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north I-75 at Sharon Road
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-75 at Sharon Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Monday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
FRUIT HILL, Ohio — Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, with unknown injuries, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Huston Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of a structure fire at 4007 Huston Avenue in Norwood, heavy smoke, no injuries reported. Dispatch indicates there is no heat in the building and occupant of unit was using the stove to stay warm. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on east I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound Interstate 275 because of a disabled vehicle, Monday morning. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a working fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills. Fire and police departments on scene, injuries unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Number of youth facing homicide charges surging in Hamilton County for second year in a row
The number of youth charged in Hamilton County homicides is outpacing previous years and causing great concern within the community, policing, the courts and at City Hall. Mayor Aftab Pureval said public safety is the number one priority at City Hall. He believes investments the city has made this year in policing, mental health and social services will have an immediate and long-term impact on violence in the city. He said addressing youth violence will take a collaborative approach.
Comments / 0