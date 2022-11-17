If you've ever fancied taking one of the vehicles in Mario Kart for a spin in real life, the good news is that you can do so right now for an attractive price thanks to this Black Friday deal that marks the superb Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit down to just $60. While you can't fit into the go-kart that comes with this game, you can use it to turn your home into a circuit and live out your wildest Mario racing fantasy.

1 DAY AGO