Gamespot
Best Black Friday Gaming Deals For PS5, Nintendo Switch, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday week is finally here, which means it's time to snag gaming products on your wishlist for the lowest prices of the year. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Gets First Huge Discount For Black Friday
2022 has been a blockbuster year for video games, but out of all the titles released so far, Elden Ring has staked a claim as one of the best around. If you've been looking to jump into From Software's elegant masterpiece of fantasy, the good news is that there are Black Friday deals on right now that slash the price significantly on this challenging sandbox adventure.
Gamespot
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals Available Now (November 21)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PS5 Black Friday deals are in full swing, with all major retailers offering steep discounts on PlayStation games and accessories. To help you find the most impressive discounts, we've rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals available now. We'll continue to update this list as more Black Friday PlayStation deals pop up.
Gamespot
Adopt Stray For Just $29 With This Black Friday Deal
2022 has been a year of martial arts masters, vampire-slaying cowboys, and tarnished warriors, but Stray and its adorable feline has been a standout release in a crowded calendar. In case you missed it when it first came out, now's a great time to adopt Stray and bring it home, as the PS5 and PS4 game is just $29 right now on Amazon and GameStop as part of Black Friday promotions.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Gets A Big Black Friday Discount At Select Retailers
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
Gamespot
WarioWare: Get It Together Is Just $29 With Early Black Friday Deal
Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner, and you can already save big on some of the hottest games beforehand. Right now at Amazon, WarioWare: Get It Together is just $29, and it's only a few bucks more at Best Buy. The latest collection of microgames is definitely worth checking out, especially at that price.
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Huge Discount Before Black Friday
The recently released A Plague Tale: Requiem is already generating end-of-the-year awards buzz, including a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, and you can get a hefty discount on the game right now via Amazon. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are marked down to $39, more than $20 off their original price.
Gamespot
Nice Black Friday Deal Drops Sony Pulse 3D Headset To $69
There's no shortage of quality headsets available right now, but if you're looking to grab something for your PS5 and keep the branding on point, then you're going to want to look at this Black Friday deal for the Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset. The official audio cans for the...
Gamespot
Lego Optimus Prime Is Discounted At Amazon For Black Friday
You can never go wrong with a Lego when it comes to cool gifts, and right now one of the most impressive sets from the toy brand is on sale for a terrific price during Black Friday. The recently released Lego Optimus Prime is on sale right now at Amazon for just $145, a big savings for an impressive replica of the iconic Autobot leader.
Gamespot
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For $29, Its Lowest Price Ever
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for Black Friday. Breath of the Wild isn't exactly a new game, of course, but it remains one of the platform's best titles and in fact one of the best modern games money can buy.
Gamespot
Mario Kart Live For Switch Is Significantly Discounted For Black Friday
If you've ever fancied taking one of the vehicles in Mario Kart for a spin in real life, the good news is that you can do so right now for an attractive price thanks to this Black Friday deal that marks the superb Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit down to just $60. While you can't fit into the go-kart that comes with this game, you can use it to turn your home into a circuit and live out your wildest Mario racing fantasy.
Gamespot
Get 3 Months Of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For $35
It is officially Black Friday week, and that means savings galore on all kinds of items, including video games. Newegg has a great deal right now on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The online store is selling a three-month Game Pass Ultimate membership for $35. Three months of the service normally...
Gamespot
Bethesda Games Get Huge Discounts In New PC Game Sale
Bethesda has built up a catalog that includes some of today’s most popular PC games, including sweeping RPGs like Skyrim and frenetic FPS titles like Doom Eternal. And in the days leading up to Black Friday, much of that catalog is discounted over at Fanatical, making this a great time to stock up on anything you’ve missed over the past few years.
Gamespot
Saints Row Is Down To $35 For Black Friday
After years of taking wilder and wilder swings, Saints Row 2022 rebooted the series with a more grounded take on the Third Street Saints. It was still an open-world playground, but without the more fantastical elements like aliens and superpowers. Now just a few months post-release, you can get it for $35, almost half off the original price.
Gamespot
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is More Than 50% Off
Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $29 at Amazon and Walmart currently. Amazon's deal is available now (but will likely sell out), while Walmart's is only available for Walmart+ members until November 21 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.
Gamespot
Black Friday: Get 1-Year Of Peacock Premium For $12
Peacock's Black Friday promotion lets new users can sign up for 12 months of Peacock Premium for just 99 cents/month, letting you stream tons of NBC shows, live sports and news, and even new theatrical films for a major discount. Make sure to use promo code SAVEBIG at checkout to get the promotional price. This deal is only available through November 28.
Gamespot
The DioField Chronicle Is Down To $40 At Amazon And Best Buy
Square Enix’s real-time strategy RPG The Diofield Chronicle is on sale for $40 (down from $60) at Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers offer the $20 discount for physical PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch copies. 2022 has been a banner year for strategy-RPGs, but The Diofield Chronicle is...
Gamespot
Grab Soul Hackers 2 For Just $29 At Best Buy And Amazon
If you’re feeling the Megami Tensei itch, Soul Hackers 2 is just $29 at Amazon and Best Buy. The deal applies to PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X versions. Soul Hackers 2 is a cyberpunk-flavored dungeon crawler RPG, and one of the numerous subseries in the Megami Tensei franchise. While Soul Hackers 2 takes place in the same setting as the first Soul Hackers title, the story is entirely standalone and can be enjoyed without playing the original.
Gamespot
Grab A SteelSeries Gaming Headset For Only $35
Now is a great time to grab a new gaming headset, as Black Friday sales usually see some of the biggest brands around offer big discounts on some of their best audio hardware. The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is one such example, as this $70 headset is just $35 right now.
