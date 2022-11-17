Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Microsoft Offered Sony A Deal To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation For The Next Decade - Report
As the pending sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft continues to be analyzed by regulatory committees around the world, a new report by The New York Times has revealed an attempt by Microsoft to remedy one of rival Sony's largest issues with the acquisition: Call of Duty. The report states...
Gamespot
Redditor Gets 12 Months Of Call Of Duty Double XP And Has No Idea Why
A Call of Duty fan booted up Warzone 2.0 recently and discovered they had a very, very generous double XP boost applied to their account and they had no idea why. Reddit user CranberryCarney posted about this recently, asking the Reddit community, "Can someone tell me how and why I have a 1 YEAR double xp???"
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Triggers Plague Of Invisible Gunmen
Blind ambushes are an unavoidable part of any battle royale game, but it seems that a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 glitch has taken that to its logical extreme. As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered a issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The...
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
Gamespot
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid Release Date, Trailer, And New Info Revealed
Rainbow Six Siege continues to grow, with Ubisoft confirming that the final season of Year 7, Operation Solar Raid, will launch on December 6--and it's yet another big-time update. Described as Siege's biggest season yet, Operation Solar Raid adds fan-requested features like cross-play and cross-progression, as well as a new...
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History
Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games. Typically...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Best Weapon Loadouts And Attachment Tuning
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrived with the start of Season 1, and both battle royale and DMZ mode make use of Modern Warfare 2's entire weapons and attachments pool. Customizing the optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can sometimes be overwhelming, so here we recommend some of the best loadouts to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
Gamespot
Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 saw Rockstar return to the frontiers of the Wild West for a prequel to the seminal Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar went out of their way to make Red Dead Redemption 2 feel and look authentic. We brought Danny in to see if Rockstar delivered on that promise.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 DMZ - How To Get All Weapon Case Event Rewards
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new DMZ extraction mode includes tons of activities and rewards for you to earn in a PvPvE environment. Here we guide you through collecting all of the mode's unique Weapon Case event rewards, including an operator skin and weapon blueprint. Weapon Case events explained. DMZ's...
Gamespot
Get The Square Enix PS5 RPG Valkyrie Elysium For $40 Right Now
It's officially Black Friday week, and there are plenty of deals on video games. One such offer is a nice discount on Square Enix's Valkyrie Elysium, which is marked down to only $40 right now. The RPG normally goes for $60, so this is a nice 33% off discount. Both...
Gamespot
Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News
As one popular tweet shows, yes, it is true that you can double your character's run speed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by pressing forward on two controllers at once. However, your Switch must be undocked, and you have to use a Joy-Con attached to the Switch, along with a wireless controller.
Gamespot
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
Gamespot
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Gamespot
The Number Of Older Gamers Is Rapidly Growing
Though video games have been around for a while now, some still associate the medium with children's entertainment only. However, new data from the NPD group suggests that the number of middle-aged gamers has increased rapidly in recent years. The above data shows the number of US video game players...
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Sports' Free Golf Update Arrives On November 28
Nintendo Switch Sports is getting its first new sport since the game released in April this year--golf. With 21 holes taken from previous Wii Sports title, the free update will let fans play a casual game of golf with friends online or offline, as well as a competitive knock-out mode called Survival Golf.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation – Battle Pass Trailer
Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 3 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content including the new Specialist, weapons, gadgets, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. All gameplay-affecting items in Battlefield 2042 are free and earnable for all players.
Gamespot
New Shooter For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, And PC Looks Like Fortnite With A Twist
An intriguing-looking new PvPvE multiplayer shooter has been announced for console and PC, and you don't have to wait long at all to potentially get to play it for yourself. The Netherlands-based publisher Upwake.me has announced Hawked, a new "extraction" shooter in the works for PlayStation, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A closed alpha for the title will start November 24 on Steam for PC players; it will showcase the Hunt mode (more on that later).
Gamespot
Lin × Shadoweave | Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
Lins weapon is the first "Altered Type"! How is Shadoweave different from other types of weapons? Check out Ms. Lin's brilliant performance in this tutorial video!
Gamespot
Party With Mario Party Superstars For Half Off Now
Mario Party has been providing raucous family parties and curse-laden Giant Bomb content since it debuted on the Nintendo 64, and the latest edition for Nintendo Switch brings together a massive collection of 100 greatest hits minigames into one package. Mario Party Superstars is a wild time, and now you can score it for half-off.
Comments / 0