An intriguing-looking new PvPvE multiplayer shooter has been announced for console and PC, and you don't have to wait long at all to potentially get to play it for yourself. The Netherlands-based publisher Upwake.me has announced Hawked, a new "extraction" shooter in the works for PlayStation, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A closed alpha for the title will start November 24 on Steam for PC players; it will showcase the Hunt mode (more on that later).

4 HOURS AGO